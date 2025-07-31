BMF announces appointment of new managing directors

Creative agency BMF has appointed Aisling Colley and Richard Woods to the role of joint managing directors.

Colley returns to BMF from Ogilvy after more than a decade with the agency earlier in her career, during which she played a key role in building its reputation for strategic and creative prowess.

Colley successfully led the ALDI account and helped the retailer build its reputation – ultimately earning them accolades including a Spikes Asia Grand Prix and the Grand Australian Effie for ‘Shop ALDI First’.

After two years at Ogilvy, where she was managing partner overseeing the KFC account and broader operational duties, Colley is now back at BMF.

“Coming back to BMF feels like returning to the place that shaped so much of who I am as a leader. It’s a business with an incredibly strong foundation – creatively, culturally and commercially – and I’m incredibly excited to help lead its next phase,” Colley says.

Woods, meanwhile, was most recently general manager and has been with BMF for more than six years. He has been central to the agency’s recent growth, helping to lead key accounts including the Australian Federal Government and Tourism Tasmania, while playing a pivotal role in the development of the agency’s culture, operations and new business momentum.

His track record includes award-winning work for TAL Life Insurance and Sans Forgetica for RMIT, which earned accolades at Cannes, AWARD and beyond, as well as broader experience leading brands such as Nike, Scottish Widows, Heineken and Mars across agencies in Australia and the UK.

“Together, they [Colley and Woods] bring complementary skills, a proven partnership and a shared ambition for what comes next. As we enter a new chapter of growth, there’s no better duo to help lead the agency and steer BMF into the future,” BMF CEO Stephen McArdle says.

These appointments follow a series of recent wins for BMF, which include the retention of Tourism Tasmania and the addition of Westpac and Endeavour Group to its client list.

