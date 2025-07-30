Marcus Tesoriero and Kent Boswell launch AI-powered film production company AiCandy

Claiming to be the first of its kind in Australia, creative and production duo Marcus Tesoriero and Kent Boswell have launched an AI-powered film production company AiCandy.

AiCandy’s (pronounced “eye candy”) offering isn’t just about speed or efficiency; it’s about unlocking new ways to tell stories, solve problems and bring ideas to life, co-founder and head of production Boswell says.

“ Human creativity is always first and foremost with our business and our business model. It’s about telling beautifully crafted stories that are going to engage the audience,” Boswell says. “We are using AI in a new way that is allowing us to do our job differently. It’s a tool.”

Boswell brings deep experience in advertising, television and film, most recently serving as head of production of tech and innovation at The Hallway. Tesoriero has built major brands at top agencies like Ogilvy, DDB and McCann, and was most recently chief creative officer at The General Store. Together, their backgrounds allowed them to recognise the growing importance of AI early on and position themselves at the forefront of its integration into the film industry.

Embracing the ever-evolving and increasing offerings that AI can provide the film industry is integral to AiCandy’s mission. “We’re about getting comfortable with the uncomfortable, priding ourselves on being on the precipice of AI and playing in that space where we can make beautiful work,” Boswell says.

Backing the launch is an award-winning roster of some of the world’s leading AI-native film directors, signed exclusively with AiCandy. Each brings storytelling instincts, generative AI expertise and a wealth of filmmaking talent.

From broadcast television commercials and brand platforms to long-form content and immersive digital experiences, AiCandy’s model aims to democratise creativity, allowing ideas once impeded by traditional budgets to be brought to life.

“ No good idea will be left on the bench anymore,” Tesoriero says. “We have the power to make any big idea and if you come to us with a big idea, we’ll find a way to do it.”

“The AI directors we’ve brought in from around the world are formerly film directors, creatives, or both. And they’re the ones evolving best with this new Ai wave. Many of them are still doing traditional work alongside Ai projects. That’s essential, because you still need someone with a director’s vision and the technical know-how with AI tools to bring big ideas to life,” Tesoriero says.

As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in our everyday lives, particularly in our media, concerns around the ethics of its use in creative fields are growing. However, Tesoriero believes that AI technology will only enable creatives with the talent and training to bring their ideas to fruition.

“The people across the world that we’ve got are mainly film directors or creatives or both and they’re just ones who are first to evolve with it. So, they’re doing half work, they’re doing traditional work and AI work, but they’re the people you still need because you still need to understand the director’s vision,” Tesoriero says.

AiCandy’s work spans five key pillars: Creative, Strategy, Production, Innovation and Entertainment, which are inclusive of AI-enhanced workflows and rapid iteration capabilities.

Designed to move faster, work cost-effectively and produce breakthrough creative outcomes for brands of all sizes, AiCandy is paving the way for AI-powered and integrated film production practices in the film industry.

“ AI’s not going anywhere, so you might as well embrace it or get left behind,” Tesoriero says.

