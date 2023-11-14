Aldi gives love to Christmas sides in new campaign via BMF

Aldi has launched a major campaign for Christmas, ‘Go Big on the Little Things’ from BMF, championing unloved sides.

The company is supplanting the ‘main-character energy’ of protein by sliding attention over from roasts and barbequed platters onto the smaller dishes of our annual feasts, as it speaks to a nation feeling the impact of a high cost of living.

The integrated campaign is spearheaded by a spot set to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing, and will run across TV, cinema, radio, OOH, social, owned channels and PR.

Harsh cost of living is reshaping the Christmas feast

It has been a hard few years for Aussies, but even in the worst of the pandemic we still made Christmas a season of family and celebration. The new Aldi platform shows that the same can be true in the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, as it places an emphasis on budget-friendly options for December.

“From the beloved sides to feasting favourites like the ham or the turkey, Aussies can have the Christmas they want by shopping with ALDI, making substantial savings and without ever compromising on quality,” says ALDI’s marketing director Jenny Melhuish.

“This year, we want shoppers to be able to go big on the little things without going big on their budgets in the process. This can easily be a reality for all Aussies by simply making ALDI their one-stop Christmas shop this festive season.”

Christmas sides in the spotlight

Aldi has been looking into the role of sides at Christmas lunches and dinners. New research from the supermarket chain and PureProfile shows that 73 percent of Aussies look forward to side dishes just as much as the stars of Christmas feasts.

“A ham and turkey without sides is just a ham and turkey. They only become a Christmas feast when they’re surrounded by a plethora of sides. So it felt good to give sprouts and potatoes the limelight for a change,” says David Fraser, executive creative director at BMF.

Read more Marketing Mag news coverage here.