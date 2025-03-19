Confidence: The game-changing marketing strategy

Trust is hard to earn and easy to lose. In the complex landscape of health and wellness, consumer trust can make or break a brand. The challenge facing both brands and marketers is how to establish and build trust in the first place, and then, how to maintain it over time.

Here, The Growth Distillery’s head of growth intelligence Leigh Lavery shares his insights into this most vital ingredient for every brand’s success.

Aussies are navigating a health and wellness landscape that’s more complex than ever. With an abundance of choices and an overwhelming flood of information, decision-making has become harder, not easier.

Reframe Health, The Growth Distillery’s latest study released this month, uncovers a critical ingredient that helps people cut through the noise – one that not only shapes decisions but also determines which brands earn trust and loyalty.

The problem: Confusion, scepticism and loss of trust

Every time we explore health and wellness, we find a familiar pattern:

1 in 2 Australians feel overwhelmed by too much information.

1 in 2 are sceptical of industry claims.

2 in 3 believe companies put profits over people.

So, how can brands cut through the fog and stand out?

The answer: Confidence

Here’s why confidence is a game-changer:

Two-thirds of consumers only buy what they’re confident in.

Two-thirds of consumers, once confident – don’t switch.

Confident consumers are almost four times more likely to recommend a brand.

Sounds simple, right? But in a crowded market, how you build confidence matters just as much as what you offer.

The confidence spectrum and how consumers decide

We partnered with TRA to unpack what drives consumer confidence. The results were crystal clear. Every consumer sits somewhere on a decision-making spectrum:

At one end, some need every detail, comparison and proof point before they buy (a ‘control’ mindset).

At the other end, others simply trust their gut (an ‘instinct’ mindset).

Most sit somewhere in between.

For brands, this means success isn’t just about what you say, but how you say it – tailoring messages to match how people think, feel and decide.

The four pathways to confidence

To help brands navigate this, we identified four distinct pathways (think communication styles) that build confidence, by cutting through quickly, in different ways:

1. Driven Discipline (The Hardcore Achiever)

Appeals to those who obsess over results, track progress and thrive on data.

This pathway is high accountability and high commitment.

2. Approachable Authority (The Trusted Expert)

Expert-led, but relaxed and relatable.

Authority with compassion – someone who explains, reassures and simplifies.

3. Wise Warmth (The Experienced Guide)

A friendly mentor who’s been there before and wants to help you navigate the journey.

This pathway is about support and encouragement, rather than hard-selling expertise.

4. Kindred Connection (The Peer Who Gets You)

Someone just like you, sharing your struggles and cheering you on.

Think of your best mate – they have your back, understand your journey and lift you up.

Flexibility: Brands can shift between pathways

You don’t have to stick to one pathway forever. The best brands adapt depending on their audience, product or campaign.

The trick? Pick a lane for each campaign, and align it with proof points that reinforce confidence.

Bringing confidence to life: The four I’s

Once you’ve chosen a pathway, you need clear proof points to support it. We call these the four I’s:

Initiate – Offer a clear first step to get started. Inspire – Show a vision of a better future with your brand. Influence – Leverage trusted voices to validate your product. Integrity – Provide evidence that you’re the real deal (certifications, endorsements or data).

The secret to confidence? Congruence.

From our research, confidence happens when there’s total alignment between:

The message The proof points The consumer’s mindset

This is how trust is built, confidence is cemented and loyalty is won.

Final thought: Confidence wins customers

In today’s world, brand loyalty is up for grabs. Consumers are overwhelmed, sceptical and quick to switch if something doesn’t feel right.

But if you can cut through the noise, speak to consumers in a way they naturally trust and prove your value, confidence will win the hearts and minds of your next loyal customer.

