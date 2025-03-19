Take control of your brand with a successful content marketing strategy

If content is king, then social media is the realm where marketers rule. With 78 percent of Australians active on social media, these channels are the best way to reach a captive audience. But as the number of platforms grows, brands and content creators need to shift strategies to ensure their content resonates. Here, San Francisco-based Rachel Sterling, chief marketing officer at Identity Digital, shares insights into the content that resonates the most with audiences and how marketers can make the most of their social media channels.

Substack’s rise to popularity

As brands and content creators look for more control over their content, Substack is experiencing rising popularity in Australia. Success stories such as journalist and TV show host Sarah Wilson – an early adopter of the platform – have caught the attention of creators with her 53,000 subscribers, one of the largest Australian users. More than 1700 of Wilson’s subscribers pay for premium content, earning her a six-figure salary.

Content creators and influencers are earning an incredible income on these platforms while attracting more attention to them and contributing to their success. At the same time, smart creators are realising a harsh truth: if you build your brand on someone else’s platform, you don’t own it — they do. This is just as relevant for marketers as it is for the creators.

TikTok a ‘wake-up call’ for marketers

The talk of the potential TikTok ban in the US in January 2025 was the ‘wake-up call’ many marketers needed to understand the reality of their reliance on platforms. Platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram might fund creators today, but they also control how that content gets discovered tomorrow.

Creators are growing tired of playing by shifting algorithmic rules and are looking for stability, something that Substack, for example, is prioritising. But even as the number of platform options for creators proliferates, ultimately these are just stepping stones. Brands and content creators alike should not lose sight of long-term success.

The building blocks to long-term success

In a crowded digital landscape, there is a lot of content competing for audiences’ attention across multiple platforms. The key for brands and content creators to break through the noise is to be selective. They need to understand the audience they are trying to reach, their needs and what they are interested in. Marketers should develop a deep understanding of who they are serving and tailor their content to the audience’s specific needs in an authentic way. They must craft content that builds trust and affinity, which is achieved through creating an effective content strategy.

Once marketers have their audiences and topics identified, they need to consider which formats – a video, article, or blog – will be right for the content and which platforms it will resonate best on. A content calendar can be a helpful tool for marketers to keep their strategy organised and can help them consider when to release content. Perhaps there is an awareness day that certain content might work best for. For example, March is Women’s History Month, which would be an ideal time to share a blog highlighting outstanding women within their sector.

Taking back control with domains

Ultimately, the real power move is for marketers to own their audience outright. A personalised domain gives marketers more control over how their audience views and discovers content without being subject to algorithm changes, content policies, or the latest monetisation pivot.

More than 350 million domain names are registered globally – and that number continues to rise. Owning a domain that links directly to brands and creators’ social profiles allows them to build a cohesive online identity. As we look ahead, websites will re-emerge as a vital tool that can help brands stand out – particularly as tools and resources that leverage AI and no-code solutions become more utilised in building customised experiences online.

If Substack shifts its strategy, or TikTok disappears tomorrow, brands and creators need to be able to control their reach, business and future. Owning a domain name helps them take back control and avoid becoming trapped in someone else’s ecosystem.

Rachel Sterling serves as chief marketing officer at Identity Digital where she is focused on expanding their impact on driving awareness and adoption of its top-level domain portfolio. Prior to joining Identity Digital, Sterling held senior leadership positions at Proximie, Instagram, X (Twitter) and Google where she developed impactful strategies around product, integrated, content and event marketing.

