Adobe announces major new innovations to video with Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro has announced dozens of new features for more AI-powered devices and programs, with a focus on AI video advances.

Adobe announced industry-first innovations across its family of video applications. Included within the new suite would be text-based video editing and automated colour tone-mapping capabilities, all in Premiere Pro. With significant changes and workflow enhancements, the tech giant promises that this will be the fastest version of Premiere Pro ever released.

Aside from the new advances, Adobe is also celebrating its 30 year anniversary of After Effects, which remains the world’s most popular motion design software for video professionals.

What is included in the new Adobe Premiere Pro innovations?

The latest innovations are designed to address the workflow needs of today’s professional editors and motion designers by automating time-sensitive tasks. This in turn will see creative professionals free up more time to be able to spend in creating stories and journeys, and less time on the granular details within the technical side of campaign creation.

“Today’s video professionals are racing to meet insatiable demand for standout content across platforms and surfaces,” says Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group and Digital Media Growth at Adobe. “We are excited to advance workflows and inspire new creative expression with the latest cutting-edge Premiere Pro and After Effects innovations, empowering creative professionals to focus on the craft of creating, while cutting out time-consuming tasks that prolong content ideation, creation and delivery.”

Key updates to Premiere Pro include:

Text-Based Editing represents a groundbreaking shift in post-production workflows. Premiere Pro is the only professional editing software to incorporate Text-Based Editing, revolutionising the way creators approach their craft by making video editing as simple as copying and pasting text. Powered by Adobe Sensei, Text-Based-Editing automatically analyses and transcribes clips so editors, producers and assistants can simply copy and paste sentences into any order they want and instantly see them appear on the timeline. Transcripts can be searched in the transcript window to identify exact words and phrases.

Automatic Tone Mapping and Log Colour Detection lets editors mix and match HDR footage from different sources into the same SDR project and get great looking, consistent colour. This means editors don’t need to use look-up tables (LUTs) or manually balance footage to get great looking images.

Premiere Pro features significant under-the-hood improvements, and is the fastest version ever shipped . In addition to enhanced performance, new features include background auto save , system reset options and an​Effects Manager for plug-ins. GPU acceleration for AVC Intra and professional formats such as ARRI RAW, RED RAW, and Sony Venice V2, coupled with GPU accelerated video scopes, transitions, and title templates, make the editing experience lightning fast and responsive so editors can now work with 8K footage in the timeline.

Collaborative editing enhancements include Sequence Locking, enabling the active editors to lock a sequence so it becomes view-only for other editors, Presence Indicators to provide visibility on who is working in shared projects, and Work While Offline to allow editors to continue to work offline, then publish changes without overwriting others’ work when they return online. Included with Creative Cloud , Frame.io support enables secure sharing, collaborative review and project management for Premiere Pro edits, including direct export, upload and Share for Review capabilities.

Premiere Pro also adds improved format support for RED V-Raptor X, ARRI Alexa 35 and Sony Venice v2 cameras; expanded Speech to Text support for Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish and Danish ; GPU acceleration for debayering and transition effects; simpler track targeting; and the ability to export and render directly to Adobe Media Encoder.

New innovations in After Effects include: