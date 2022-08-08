Type to search

Australian Greek Style Yoghurt utilises childish obsession in its latest campaign.

Australian Greek Style Yoghurt utilises childish obsession in its latest campaign.

Aidan Vaughan August 8, 2022
Independent Creative Agency, Thinkerbell, has launched its first piece of work for Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt. This is following winning the business late last year. The Aussie All-Rounder platform celebrates Aussies’ love for putting Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt on everything.

The advertisement doesn’t shy away from the silliness. It sends adults chasing after the cartoonish yoghurt van, as if they were kids chasing the ice cream truck in summer. From standard yoghurt infused meals like berries and oats to more obscure combinations such as lamb chops and jam donuts.

Thinkerbell thought to hone in on Australia’s love for the Greek Style Yoghurt that has become the go-to yoghurt for many Australian families. They aimed to encapsulate this in the form of desperation, a child-like obsession as if they were chasing it, literally.

Says Sharon Winton, marketing director, Bega Dairy & Drinks Limited: “Farmers Union has been around in Australia for over 100 years, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate the many ways Aussies use Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt. We love the energy and fun that this idea creates and how unique it is in the yoghurt category, much like our product.”

Ben Couzens, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell added: “Farmers Union Greek Style Yoghurt is a go-to for many Australians so we wanted to create work for the brand that dials up people’s love for it and their habit of plopping it on anything.”

The comedic short is visually impressive and is sure to grab the eye of the wide audience it aims to target. The idea has launched nationally in major broadcast channels, in conjunction with OOH, online and social.

Aidan Vaughan

Aidan Vaughan is a writer for Marketing Magazine.

