Avid Collective launches an evolved platform for booking native content campaigns

Avid Collective has launched the second iteration of its native content platform with the ‘Avid Platform 2.0’, making it easier for brands to book campaigns across 140 Australian publishers.

In 2022 the original ‘Avid Native’ service launched, allowing brands to reach major publishers to scale native advertising at ease. A slew of new features now give advertisers greater control over reach and engagement.

Avid Collective hopes to change the industry’s perspective on the brand opportunities of native content, according to managing director Luke Spano.

“Brands are constantly looking for ways to better engage audiences, and with the release of Platform 2.0, we’re poised to help them do it more effectively than ever before,” he says.

“We’ve unlocked native content at scale with some of the most influential publishers in the country, and we believe this will be a major step in changing the advertising landscape.”

Upgrades from Avid Collective

The company lists the following tools as the new inclusions of Platform 2.0:

Campaign Planner: Plan native content campaigns that leverage over 550 products from over 140 publishers, as easily as online shopping, and build customisable media plans in under 10 minutes.

Campaign Workflows: A new sophisticated campaign management tool that handles each step of the campaign process, making it simpler than ever to run campaigns.

Automated Campaign Timelines: Keep campaign timelines on track by having defined required actions and deadlines at every step of the campaign.

Dynamic To-Dos: Never miss a next step with to-dos for each stakeholder within the campaign.

In-Line Content Editor and Workflows: a new way to collaborate during content production with review, feedback, and suggestion functionalities to make working with content at scale easy.

Integrated Live Reporting Dashboards: a transparent, unified interface across multiple sources that provides greater visibility and better optimisations.

Discover an updated platform helping businesses with customer reporting by checking out Adobe’s data service here.