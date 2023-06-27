Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse gets an Airbnb listing to celebrate the latest Greta Gerwig film

Greta Gerwig’s latest film is getting an insatiable online buzz. And now one of the most iconic properties of all time is available to stay in, as Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse gets an Airbnb listing.

It was the house that many little girls had growing up. Barbie DreamHouses are monumental structures, some upwards of one metre tall. The toy home has been a favourite for decades, but as Barbie – Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of the doll – is set to release in July 2023, the plastic home has been brought to life as the marketing for the film ramps up.

Barbie’s marketing

Perhaps the most talked about film of 2023, Barbie has been making waves online. From memes to viral TikToks, Barbie’s marketing has kept the movie front of mind (and front of the internet) since the first teaser trailer dropped in December of 2022. And now, as the press tour kicks off with star Margot Robbie draped in a pink convertible in Malibu, the Barbie DreamHouse also hits the market.

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

Partnering with Airbnb, fans will now be able to request a booking in Ken’s bedroom of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. The real kicker? It costs nothing!

Located in sunny Malibu, the oceanfront mansion features panoramic views and services as the perfect backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise.

While in the DreamHouse, guests will have the opportunity to live in technicolor by:

Taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit. Look out Barbie, Ken’s got quite the closet too!

Channelling their inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or performing a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar.

Challenging their fellow guests to a “beach off” with plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool.

Taking home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse beginning 18 July at 3am AEST. Follow the link: airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.