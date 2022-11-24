Black Friday boycotts and whether brands should join them

Should brands boycott Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can feel like a pressure cooker for all parties. To spend or not to spend? When to spend and where to spend? Start your sale early or protest this potentially fraught tradition imported from America?

Talia Datt, founder of the social media and e-commerce marketing agency The Social CliQ, says there are benefits for brands that reject this major calendar event.

“Ultimately, Black Friday and Cyber Monday feed this consumerism of purchasing based on impulse rather than necessity,” she says.

“It’s essentially encouraging over-consumption for brands and consumers. I also think one of the biggest issues with it at the moment is that local businesses and companies are struggling to keep up with these bigger brands.

“So if those are factors that resonate with the brand, then yes boycotting Black Friday and Cyber Monday is super important.”

REI’s choice to close its stores on Black Friday seems “super extreme” to Datt, but it could be a business savvy choice as well as an ethical one.

“If you’re not going to present a discount like every other store on that day, there’s no point in paying your staff and keeping your doors open because people who are shopping on that particular day are looking for a discount.”

Meanwhile, Green Friday is a great movement, but it ultimately “fuels the same sort of discounting and consumerism that we started with”.

“There are so many brands that believe in sustainability, capsule wardrobes and not over-consuming, but still give a discount during this period in order to not allow their competitors to basically leverage their customers.”

The very existence of Green Friday is an acknowledgement that even eco-conscious or ‘ethical’ brands run the risk of missing out big if they don’t partake in this weekend’s promotions.

“If your competitors are running a discount during that time, your customers are going to go to your competitors. They can get what they think is an equal product at a lower price at a perfect time,” says Datt.

“So I think that is a really big risk that brands need to consider here. But, in saying that, if your consumers align highly with your values, then this shouldn’t be an issue.”