Donut King and Haribo partner to unleash Halloween doughnuts

Channelling Victor Frankenstein, Donut King has partnered with Haribo to assemble the latest culinary creation: an ultimate range of ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween doughnuts.

The cursed creations merge Donut King’s renowned doughnuts with Haribo’s famous lollies, which decorate the treats and imitate spooky spiders and worms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donut King (@donutking_au)

“NO TRICKS, JUST TREATS!” is the official tagline advertising the limited time ‘Spooktacular’ range.

“These doughnuts are all topped with Haribo’s world-famous Vulcano Fizz or Sour S’ghetti lollies to bring you a frighteningly tasty mix of sweet and sour goodness this spooky season,” the company says on its website.

Haribo helps Donut King offer even sweeter treats for Halloween

When people think of Halloween, doughnuts certainly aren’t the first sweet treat which comes to mind. I’ve certainly never been offered doughnuts while trick or treating.

But by partnering with Haribo, whose confectionery has a strong, longtime association with Halloween, Donut King is capitalising on the spooky season to promote its own products.

Donut King is making the most of the lead up to Halloween: on the superstitious ‘Friday the 13th’ this month, @donutking_au posted an image of the limited range on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donut King (@donutking_au)

“Friday the 13th – 😳 superstition central 😳 But hold up, our collaboration with @hariboau has magically delicious treats to help kick all that bad luck 💫😋,” the Instagram caption reads.

The range of ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween doughnuts offered all lean into the Halloween theme:

‘HARIBO Spookberry Sour S’ghetti Ring’

‘HARIBO S’lime Sour S’ghetti Ring’

‘Spookberry & Custard Spider Ball w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz’

‘S’lime & Custard Spider Ball w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz’

‘Spookberry Spider Ring w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz’, and

‘S’lime Spider Ring w/HARIBO Vulcano Fizz’.

The ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween doughnuts are for a limited time only from 9-31 October 2023 or while stocks last, according to Donut King.

The offer is only available from participating stores, which you can locate on Donut King’s website – if you dare!

Read about another noteworthy collaboration here.