Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

First time for JCDecaux as Samsung secures 12-month exclusivity at hero site

Featured News

First time for JCDecaux as Samsung secures 12-month exclusivity at hero site

Liv Croagh August 22, 2023
Share
JCDecaux

Out-of-home campaigns continue to dominate as JCDecaux partners with Samsung for hero site ‘Broadway & George’. The deal is for 12 months and will be part of a multi-format campaign through media agency Chep.

This highly sought after Sydney-based landmark is the first time that JCDecaux has provided exclusivity to such a popular spot. Chief commercial officer Max Eburne speaks about the premium location. 

“This is exclusive access to one of our highly sought after, landmark Large Format sites. Commanding attention, this giant classic billboard is a favourite for brands wanting to reach a broad audience of potential customers and offers a powerful opportunity for Samsung to dominate Sydney, creating a lasting impression,” Eburne explains.

JCDecaux and Samsung create first-of-its-kind partnership 

For Samsung Australia, the collaboration is all about embracing strategic partnerships. Head of marketing communications Joanna Baxter is excited about the new exclusivity. 

“Securing exclusive access to the iconic Broadway & George site for the next 12 months, means Samsung will enjoy unrivalled visibility, leaving a lasting impression on drivers and pedestrians alike,” says Baxter. 

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to connecting with our audience in meaningful and powerful ways. We look forward to making an impactful presence that resonates across the city.”

Samsung’s 100 percent share-of-time on Broadway & George complements their broader multi-format JCDecaux campaign, which includes Melbourne’s iconic ‘Young & Jackson’ in Federation Square and the new release West Gate Freeway which sits alongside the recently installed bespoke indigenous artwork by First Nations artist Lisa Waup.

The partnership commences in this month.

Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Managing Editor of Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast Rebrand Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok tourism trends twitter valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions