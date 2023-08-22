First time for JCDecaux as Samsung secures 12-month exclusivity at hero site

Out-of-home campaigns continue to dominate as JCDecaux partners with Samsung for hero site ‘Broadway & George’. The deal is for 12 months and will be part of a multi-format campaign through media agency Chep.

This highly sought after Sydney-based landmark is the first time that JCDecaux has provided exclusivity to such a popular spot. Chief commercial officer Max Eburne speaks about the premium location.

“This is exclusive access to one of our highly sought after, landmark Large Format sites. Commanding attention, this giant classic billboard is a favourite for brands wanting to reach a broad audience of potential customers and offers a powerful opportunity for Samsung to dominate Sydney, creating a lasting impression,” Eburne explains.

JCDecaux and Samsung create first-of-its-kind partnership

For Samsung Australia, the collaboration is all about embracing strategic partnerships. Head of marketing communications Joanna Baxter is excited about the new exclusivity.

“Securing exclusive access to the iconic Broadway & George site for the next 12 months, means Samsung will enjoy unrivalled visibility, leaving a lasting impression on drivers and pedestrians alike,” says Baxter.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to connecting with our audience in meaningful and powerful ways. We look forward to making an impactful presence that resonates across the city.”

Samsung’s 100 percent share-of-time on Broadway & George complements their broader multi-format JCDecaux campaign, which includes Melbourne’s iconic ‘Young & Jackson’ in Federation Square and the new release West Gate Freeway which sits alongside the recently installed bespoke indigenous artwork by First Nations artist Lisa Waup.

The partnership commences in this month.