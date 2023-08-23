Type to search

Disgruntled ex-NBA employee blasts working conditions on the league’s official Facebook page

Sam McLeod August 23, 2023
NBA

There’s no doubt that a Facebook post from the NBA’s official page on Monday morning deviates from the sporting giant’s social media strategy. The scathing post, which was made by a rogue former employee who evidently still had access to the organisation’s social media accounts, blasted the NBA and its working conditions.

‘How do I log out of this?’ the post began. ‘Haven’t worked here in weeks.’

‘Anway, the NBA overextends it’s [sic] social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.’

The airing of their grievances didn’t end there. ‘I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times.’

They even put the NBA’s commissioner on blast. ‘Shoutout Adam Silver,’ says the post.

NBA in damage control

The post was reportedly deleted in about 20 minutes – no doubt by an official employee. Yet for an organisation like the NBA, which has fans in over 215 countries and territories and 40 million likes on their Facebook page, the deletion couldn’t have come soon enough.

In a reminder that nothing posted online ever disappears, a screenshot of the post has gone viral. One screenshot posted on X (above) (formerly twitter) has amassed over 18 million views and 7000 reposts. And while brand discussion on social media is increasingly sought after by marketing departments, viral sharing of a disparaging post is clearly not what businesses – including the NBA – have in mind.

Since then, the NBA has made no acknowledgement of the post, instead posting a flurry of video highlights and reels – more than 10 in the last 24 hours – perhaps to distract from the slip up.

An important reminder

For other brands with a social media presence, the branding disaster is a reminder for organisations to maintain clear control of who has access to their social media accounts.

This includes revoking access to employees who are no longer part of the company – particularly if their departure was not on good terms!

Of course, a more sure way to prevent such public outbursts would be to ensure good working conditions for employees. As the disgruntled ex-NBA employee reminds us in their post: ‘no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness.’

I couldn’t agree more. Luckily I’ve no need to sneak any criticisms about Marketing in here – no complaints from me!

