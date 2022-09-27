Forbes launches in Australia

After 105 years reporting on those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it, Forbes has finally launched an Australian iteration of the global media brand.

Published under a licensing agreement between Forbes Media and Success Publishing Pty Ltd, Forbes Australia will unearth local stories for an audience of Australian business leaders, entrepreneurs and success-seekers.

“With Forbes Australia, we are combining Forbes’ global perspective with a uniquely local twist,” says Forbes Australia CEO Michael Lane.

“By putting local business leaders and local entrepreneurs at the centre, we want to celebrate success, cultivate community and spark meaningful change.”

A multi-platform approach for Forbes Australia

The company will publish a premium bi-monthly magazine, a website and curated online newsletters featuring stories from Down Under and the best of Forbes’ global offerings. Forbes Australia members can also go beyond the pages at live and hybrid events, with the first live event happening in Sydney on 20 October.

Leading the editorial strategy at the Sydney headquarters is Editor-in-Chief, Sarah O’Carroll.

“Australians have never been more ambitious,” O’Carroll says.

“They’re yearning for new approaches to our nation’s challenges and opportunities. They want stories of success and determination, and ideas built to equip our leaders for the best and brightest future.”

Writing in the first issue of Forbes Australia, Forbes Media Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes said: “This ‘can do’ country provides a model of stability, economic progress and democratic government in the Asia-Pacific and has a growing role in regional security. We are truly excited to watch Forbes Australia chronicle the country’s rising business, financial and economic profile.”