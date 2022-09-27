Changing History as Uluru Statement Leaders voice their campaign via The Monkeys

Uluru Statement Leaders have released an ad campaign in support of the First Nations Voice Referendum.

The campaign is called ‘History is Calling’, and it is aimed at informing the Australian public on how voting ‘Yes’ for a First Nations voice will change history.

The ad centres on proud Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar man Trevor Jamieson telling a group of young listeners the story of how First Peoples achieved a Voice to Parliament with the help of everyday Australians. The ad was created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song and Rabbit Content, to illustrate what the future may look like if Australia supports the Voice at the proposed referendum.

The ad is about raising awareness in the lead-up to the referendum and encourages Australians to show their support for the Uluru Statement.

A call to action

Speaking to various media outlets on the ad’s release, Professor Megan Davis, Cobble Cobble woman, Balnaves chair in Constitutional Law at UNSW and Uluru Dialogue co-chair, stressed the importance of this call to action.

“The ad shows Australians from all walks of life that they have an opportunity to play a part in shaping this pivotal moment in our nation’s history.

“It’s vital in these next few months that we continue this momentum and educate Australians on what the Voice is, why it matters and what it will do for the future.

“We know this will take time, as many Australians are only joining us on this long journey now, but we are closer than ever to real, tangible change.

“We hope this ad will encourage Australians to learn more and support a First Nations Voice to Parliament.”

Alyawarre woman and Uluru Dialogue co-chair Pat Anderson AO, who features in the ad, urges the Australian public to listen to the call to action and talk about Voice with family, friends and work colleagues.

“We are on a journey to nation-building, but we cannot do this alone. This referendum requires all Australians to get behind it,” Pat Anderson AO says.

“Silence never made history and ‘History is Calling’. It’s up to all Australians to answer. We call upon the nation to continue walking with us on this final stretch to a better future.”

Click below to view the campaign.