Kathmandu gives a thirst for adventure with quirky new campaign via Special New Zealand

In partnership with Special New Zealand, Kathmandu premiers its new summer campaign full of nostalgia and fun.

The campaign aptly titled Summer Never Sleeps highlights how the summer holiday season is full of new adventures and surprises. Kathmandu is seen to support all adventures, from having fun with friends toasting marshmallows, to biking along a mountain range.

The new launch builds on Kathmandu’s ongoing ‘where out there’ platform, acknowledging that in the summer, people get out there for a multitude of reasons: festivals, day trips, swims and everything in between. Summer holidays leave no time for rest, and Kathmandu is there so you have one less thing to worry about, leaving time to focus on adventure.

Headlining the campaign is a 60-second spot created by Special and Scoundrel, which follows a group of friends on a quirky summer adventure. Set to the soundtrack of Jimmy, Rend-Se by Brazilian composer Tom Zé, the group go on crazy adventures decked out in Kathmandu’s outdoor gear.

Kathmandu’s chief customer officer, Eva Barrett, says: “As the Number 1 outdoor brand in Australia and New Zealand we play a meaningful role in summer and we’re on a mission to get as many people ‘out there’ in nature as possible. Why? Because we know how the outdoors make us feel. The outdoors is transformative. When we spend time out there our stress goes down, our empathy goes up and we become more creative and feel happier… And that’s at any time, not just when the sun is up.

“We’re thrilled to have continued our work with Special New Zealand who helps us tell our story innovatively, creatively and passionately.”

Special’s executive creative director, Lisa Fedyzyn, adds: “Kathmandu is an adventurous brand and one that stands out, not just in its category, but in everything it does. The Summer Never Sleeps campaign encourages and facilitates everyone to fit in as much as they can over summer because it’s most rewarding when you make the most of being out there and staying out there.”

The campaign concludes the launch of Kathmandu’s new Spring/Summer collection, and was released yesterday across TV, digital, social, out of home and PR in New Zealand and Australia, and is set to run until 19 November.