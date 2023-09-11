INBOUND 2023 has HubSpot unveiling HubSpot AI

HubSpot’s INBOUND 2023 last week saw the tech giant announcing a suite of new AI-powered capabilities known as HubSpot AI.

HubSpot AI promises to be a robust portfolio of new and existing products and features available globally, including.:

AI Assistants : Generative AI tools to supercharge marketing, sales, and service teams. AI Assistants will work across the entire HubSpot platform to help teams draft content, create images, generate blog ideas, build websites, and develop reports — instantly.

AI Agents : A set of AI-enhanced tools that help SMBs automate, respond to, and elevate their customer service across live chat and email. The first AI Agents will launch in early 2024.

AI Insights : Predictive AI features that unlock better analysis and recommendations, like AI-powered forecasting.

ChatSpot : Currently in public beta, ChatSpot combines the power of ChatGPT with dozens of unique data sources, like a HubSpot customer’s Smart CRM, to give growing business access to powerful generative AI capabilities. Since launching in March 2023, ChatSpot has seen 80,000 total users with 20,000 prompts created.

HubSpot AI

“HubSpot’s generative AI features have helped me unlock time and better focus on

priority tasks,” says Colleen McKenna, demand generation manager at Frequence. “Even with my copywriting background, I use the tools to generate new ideas, simplify wording, and work through writer’s block. I’m excited to adopt even more of HubSpot’s AI-powered tools and free up time that we can spend connecting with Frequence prospects and customers.”

“It’s our job at HubSpot to help growing businesses take advantage of new technology without any of the burden,” says Andy Pitre, EVP of Product at HubSpot. “With HubSpot AI, we’re taking the guesswork out of generative AI and giving all customer-facing teams across sales, marketing, and service the complete toolkit to help them accomplish even more.”

Learn more about HubSpot AI and see a full list of new features here.