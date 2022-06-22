HubSpot helps NFPs with marketing strategy

New research has revealed that 96 percent of Australian nonprofits are experiencing barriers in the processes. HubSpot has jumped in with helping NFPs with marketing strategies.

HubSpot, a dominant customer relationship management (CRM) platform, has started to help NFPs with marketing strategy. In new research done by the platform, it was discovered that NFPs are struggling with different software and platforms used by different teams.

The gaps for NFPs

The research done by HubSpot has revealed gaps for NFPs that are challenging growth in the businesses. Forty-six percent of teams have different software and platforms. Alongside this, 46 percent also have reported having multiple sources of data and no single source of truth.

When it comes to the leaders, they have also reported challenges within the NFPs’ marketing strategy. These challenges include:

Struggling to understand why the activity isn’t effective;

Not knowing which technology to invest in;

Grappling to reach the key audiences.

It also revealed that three in ten NFPs don’t use a CRM.

HubSpot for Nonprofit

Seeing this gap in the market, HubSpot has launched HubSpot for Nonprofits. With the knowledge that over nine in ten Australian NFPs are experiencing barriers to growth, it only made sense.

Successful marketing for NFPs is crucial for survival. It’s about building strategies that will garner awareness of the organisation’s cause and mission. Most businesses have robust marketing strategies with huge budgets, but NFPs are reliant on community support and volunteers.

HubSpot for Nonprofits allows organisation an ongoing 40 percent discount to use the CRM.

“This latest research shows that nearly three in ten Australian nonprofits aren’t using a CRM. And of those organisations that do use a CRM, is the understanding of its purpose known? While the sector demonstrates some knowledge of the different benefits of a CRM, nearly half of NFP leaders don’t really understand its purpose, creating an obvious barrier to growth,” says Julia Ford, director of nonprofits at HubSpot.

This new branch of the platform will allow realistic cost management and increasing agile teams. HubSpot assisting NFPs with marketing strategies will see continued growth in the area.

To learn more about HubSpot for Nonprofits, head to www.hubspot.com/nonprofits.