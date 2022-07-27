Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Liquid Death channels Russian Mob member, comedian in hilarious, uncomfortable, lycra obsessed campaign

Featured News

Liquid Death channels Russian Mob member, comedian in hilarious, uncomfortable, lycra obsessed campaign

Aidan Vaughan July 27, 2022
Share

Many may know Bert Kreischer from his hilarious comic stories as a member of the Russian Mob, but now he will be permanently glued into my brain as the “Liquid Death guy”.

Liquid Death is an American owned canned mineral water company, I almost forgot that when watching the commercial, until the hydration break. He dances during the hydration break. I will leave that to your imagination.

In an unbearable but powerfully alluring NSFW campaign, Bert is lycra clad, oiled up and making the viewers feel very uncomfortable, but also not allowing us to look away. It reverses the trend of the 1980’s aerobic videos by replacing the fit, permed woman in lycra with Bert. 

Forty-nine year old Bert Kreischer completely commits to the role, leaving no stone, or angle of his body in a speedo unturned. This is possibly the most bizarre thing I have seen all year, and I can confirm that watching this in the workplace was quite the experience. 

Having said all this, it is definitely worth a watch, it will make you laugh very much. It made me cry a little, but I hope it brings you joy.

Tags:
Aidan Vaughan

Aidan Vaughan is a writer for Marketing Magazine.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

MILKRUN’s latest campaign explains impossibly fast delivery
Liv Croagh July 26, 2022
Tourism NT teases Australians with an early summer holiday
Sophie Berrill July 25, 2022
Uber Eats brings the Irwins and Paris Hilton to life in Bondi
Liv Croagh July 14, 2022

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

MILKRUN’s latest campaign explains impossibly fast delivery
Tourism NT teases Australians with an early summer holiday
Uber Eats brings the Irwins and Paris Hilton to life in Bondi

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

campaign Case Study digital Event Feature Infographic Interview mar News Opinion Research Sponsored Video
© 2022 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions