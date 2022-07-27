Liquid Death channels Russian Mob member, comedian in hilarious, uncomfortable, lycra obsessed campaign

Many may know Bert Kreischer from his hilarious comic stories as a member of the Russian Mob, but now he will be permanently glued into my brain as the “Liquid Death guy”.

Liquid Death is an American owned canned mineral water company, I almost forgot that when watching the commercial, until the hydration break. He dances during the hydration break. I will leave that to your imagination.

In an unbearable but powerfully alluring NSFW campaign, Bert is lycra clad, oiled up and making the viewers feel very uncomfortable, but also not allowing us to look away. It reverses the trend of the 1980’s aerobic videos by replacing the fit, permed woman in lycra with Bert.

Forty-nine year old Bert Kreischer completely commits to the role, leaving no stone, or angle of his body in a speedo unturned. This is possibly the most bizarre thing I have seen all year, and I can confirm that watching this in the workplace was quite the experience.

Having said all this, it is definitely worth a watch, it will make you laugh very much. It made me cry a little, but I hope it brings you joy.