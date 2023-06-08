Love Not War wants you to dump your showerhead in a semi NSFW spot

Research says that one in four women have used their shower heads to, ahem, climax. And it was this rather cheeky statistic that influenced UK-based sex toy company Love Not War and its latest campaign.

“Every year, millions of litres of water are wasted with shower jet simulation,” the 60-second spot tells the audience, before encouraging them to break up with their shower heads.

All done through the point-of-view of the jilted shower heads, the latest campaign from Love Not War tells the tale of shower heads being left in the lurch for a more sustainable sex toy.

“Wait, stop! How could she leave me? After all the orgasms I gave her? Eight years of relationship… Just down the drain,” the shower heads tell the viewers, whilst drips become teardrops.

“She still gets naked in front of me every day,” the depressed shower head utters whilst being left on the floor.

The playful spot finishes with the washer and soap complaining about the whining shower heads – “not with the waterworks again,” they complain.

Created by independent creative agency DUDE: London, the ‘Break up with Your Shower Head’ campaign is about encouraging people to switch to sustainable pleasure. Using humour, the spot aims to raise awareness surrounding the environmental impact of water wastage.

“The most important thing for us was that people feel sorry for these poor, heartbroken shower heads,” says DUDE creative director Tomas Gianelli.

“To achieve this, we had to humaise them. We fell in love with [the styles] that looked like they had a face,” Gianelli tells Muse magazine.

Love Not War

Love Not War is a UK-based pleasure business that prides itself on being the world’s first sustainable sex toy business. Eco-friendly vibrators, from the product itself down to the recycled packaging, complete with soy ink.

“Good for you and good for the earth,” is the company’s promise.