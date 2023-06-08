Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Love Not War wants you to dump your showerhead in a semi NSFW spot

Featured News

Love Not War wants you to dump your showerhead in a semi NSFW spot

Liv Croagh June 8, 2023
Share

Research says that one in four women have used their shower heads to, ahem, climax. And it was this rather cheeky statistic that influenced UK-based sex toy company Love Not War and its latest campaign.

“Every year, millions of litres of water are wasted with shower jet simulation,” the 60-second spot tells the audience, before encouraging them to break up with their shower heads.

All done through the point-of-view of the jilted shower heads, the latest campaign from Love Not War tells the tale of shower heads being left in the lurch for a more sustainable sex toy. 

“Wait, stop! How could she leave me? After all the orgasms I gave her? Eight years of relationship… Just down the drain,” the shower heads tell the viewers, whilst drips become teardrops. 

“She still gets naked in front of me every day,” the depressed shower head utters whilst being left on the floor.

The playful spot finishes with the washer and soap complaining about the whining shower heads – “not with the waterworks again,” they complain.

Created by independent creative agency DUDE: London, the ‘Break up with Your Shower Head’ campaign is about encouraging people to switch to sustainable pleasure. Using humour, the spot aims to raise awareness surrounding the environmental impact of water wastage. 

“The most important thing for us was that people feel sorry for these poor, heartbroken shower heads,” says DUDE creative director Tomas Gianelli. 

“To achieve this, we had to humaise them. We fell in love with [the styles] that looked like they had a face,” Gianelli tells Muse magazine.

Love Not War

Love Not War is a UK-based pleasure business that prides itself on being the world’s first sustainable sex toy business. Eco-friendly vibrators, from the product itself down to the recycled packaging, complete with soy ink.

“Good for you and good for the earth,” is the company’s promise.

Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Managing Editor of Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising australia awards balenciaga Big W billboards campaign Case Study Christmas data digital Event Feature gaming gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta movie netflix News Opinion Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII sustainability Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok tourism trends valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions