Mr Roses puts playfulness back into the act of giving flowers

With Mother’s Day around the corner, florists around the country are sharpening their shears and bracing themselves for one of the busiest weeks of the year. Marketing campaigns bursting with Hallmark card sentimentality, technicolour content or attempts to capture an authentic reflection of the relationship between a mother and child are everywhere. Except for Mr Roses.

In a tongue-and-cheek move, Mr Roses ‘Marriage Insurance’ campaign, running in the Australian Financial Review (AFR), Sydney radio spots and supported by an influencer campaign, leans into the well-known fact that ‘saying it with flowers’ is one of the best ways to say just about anything – and definitely costs a lot less than any worst case scenario.

Marketing Mag talked to founder James Stevens about the campaign and the enduring, emotionally resonant power of giving and receiving flowers.

Marketing Mag:Your ‘Marriage Insurance’ advertising campaign ahead of Mothers Day is one of the most non-traditional campaigns for flowers we’ve seen in a while. Can you tell us more about where the idea came from?

James Stevens: We know our customers, especially men, often send flowers as a way of saying ‘thank you’, ‘I’m sorry’, or ‘I love you’. The ‘Marriage Insurance’ campaign gives a playful wink to that truth.

It shows that while we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take relationships, and the quality of our flowers, very seriously. It’s about celebrating the moments that matter, or letting someone know you’re thinking of them – with a little humour along the way.

MM: Were you at all concerned about the potential for the campaign to ruffle feathers or offend some people? What’s your response to those who might miss the joke?

JS: Lighten up! We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we want our customers to do the same. This is a play on the fact that everyone loves to receive flowers and we can help you stay in the good books with your partner – because who doesn’t love the gift of flowers?

MM: Talk to us more about the enduring consumer demand for flowers. It’s interesting that despite consumers cutting back on spending, you’ve seen an increase in demand. Why do you think this is?

JS: Even when times are tough, flowers remain one of the simplest, most meaningful ways to connect with someone. They’re a small luxury that makes a big emotional impact. What we’ve seen, especially in recent years, is that people are prioritising experiences and gestures that feel personal and heartfelt.

In a world where so much is digital and distant, sending flowers is still a powerful, tangible way to show you care and that’s something people are willing to invest in, no matter what’s happening in the economy.

MM: You’ve been in the flower business for over 50 years. What’s the secret to your longevity and success?

JS: The secret to longevity and success in the flower business, or any business really, comes down to staying passionate, staying adaptable and never compromising on quality. I started my career in my parents’ flower shop in Sydney’s Town Hall as a teenager and, from day one, I learned that flowers are about emotion; they mark life’s most important moments.

For over 50 years, I’ve focused on making sure every bouquet we send out represents care, craftsmanship, and the highest quality flowers. We’ve embraced change along the way, whether it’s new technology, evolving customer tastes or fresh, creative marketing, but the heart of it has always stayed the same: treat every customer like they’re the only one and treat every bouquet like it’s the most important one we’ll ever send.

MM: What’s the most significant change you’ve seen take place in the industry?

JS: One of the most significant changes I’ve seen in the industry is the rise in demand for same-day delivery. Over the last five years, customer expectations have shifted; people want fast, reliable delivery options and the ability to order thoughtful gifts at the last minute. Technology has completely transformed the way we operate, from how customers place orders to how we manage logistics behind the scenes.

At Mr Roses, we’ve invested heavily in streamlining our systems and expanding our delivery network to meet that demand without ever compromising on quality. Today’s consumers value both speed and craftsmanship, and the businesses that can deliver both are the ones that will thrive

MM: As we all spend more and more time online, and as AI and other technologies become more present in our day-to-day lives, what are your predictions for the future of the flower business?

JS: Technology will continue to reshape how people order and experience flowers, but at its core, this business will always be about human connection. AI and digital tools will make the ordering process even faster and more personalised, from smart recommendations based on customer preferences to more seamless, real-time delivery tracking.

But no matter how much technology evolves, the emotional power of giving and receiving flowers won’t change. In fact, as our lives become more digital, I believe people will crave those real, tactile moments even more.

