Mums can buy themselves flowers this Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day this weekend, reports say that the cost of living crisis will affect what we are buying for our mums. One in five Australians will reportedly be spending less this year.

Flowers might be back on the list this Mother’s Day, as 17 percent of Australian shoppers have been forced to decrease budgets this year. Over 50 percent cite the cost of living crisis as the reason to tighten the purse strings this year.

2023 Mother’s Day to look a bit different

In a study of 2000 Australians from customer engagement platform Emarsys SAP, it’s reported that a quarter of the population will spend an average of $64 per household. The majority of spending will come from young people, who are scoped to spend $108 per house for those aged between 16 and 24.

Flowers and personalised gifts are the most popular choices, closely followed by the classic chocolates.

Geographically, Northern Territory will be spending more on Mother’s Day this year, followed by Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales. Bringing up the rear is Victoria and Tasmania, who will be tightening their budgets this year.

“Whilst it’s expected that Australians have tightened their belts based on continued economic uncertainty, emotional values will still encourage Australians to spend. In fact, Emarsys’ 2022 Loyalty Index revealed 18 per cent of Australians are loyal to specific retailers because of strong social and ethical values. Emotive personalisation to customers will need to be at the heart of all brand communications ahead of Mother’s Day and the lead up to Father’s Day. Personalisation will allow retailers to reach customers where they want to be met, and establish loyal customers that will keep coming back every year for special occasions,” says Kristyn Wallace regional vice president APJ at Emarsys.