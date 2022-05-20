Nike celebrates 50 years with Spike Lee

It’s been 50 years since sportswear giant Nike first started. To celebrate the momentous occasion the brand engaged with legendary film director Spike Lee for a trip down memory lane.

The four minute video named Seen It All, stars actress Indigo Hubbard-Salk playing a game of chess with Lee. The chess game becomes Lee reminiscing on the huge highlights of athletes donning Nike.

From Kobe Bryant’s first score for the LA Lakers to the Williams sisters crushing title after title. The flashback features emotional moments in sport by those who have paved the way.

Hubbard-Salk listens on, but interjects with some more modern memories. Citing basketball player Ja Morant, snowboarder shredder Chloe Kim and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka among the new players.

In a throw to a local hero, Australian soccer legend Sam Kerr makes the cut.

The ad is an incredible homage. Nike can occasionally be lost in the sea of so many fashion labels as activewear becomes designer. However, Lee has managed to create a spot that pays respect to those inspiring the next generation. A tip of the soft-peak iconic Brooklyn cap to another emotional ad from the sportswear brand.