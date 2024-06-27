Type to search

OK COOL announces Casey Henderson as new APAC creative director

OK COOL announces Casey Henderson as new APAC creative director

Marketing Mag June 28, 2024
OK COOL

Global creative content network OK COOL has announced the appointment of Casey Henderson as the creative director of its new Asia-Pacific (APAC) studio. In the role, Henderson will work closely with co-founders Jolyon Varley and Liz Stone and the senior leadership team.

Of the appointment, Varley said Henderson’s track record of success and zillennial point of view made him the right candidate to lead the studio.

“He already has played a pivotal role in driving culturally insightful creative for our beloved client partners META and TikTok Shop over in the US and UK, whilst also driving growth, and defining an industry-leading creative product within our new studio here in APAC,” Varley said.

In his previous role as art director at Clemenger BBDO, Henderson worked across a variety of industries, including fashion, beauty, automotive, tourism, sport, government and financial services. In 2001, he won Silver at Young Cannes Lions Australia, and in 2022, he was a finalist in Young Spikes Asia. 

In a statement, Henderson said he was “pumped” to join OK COOL and establish a presence in the APAC region.

“I am excited to collaborate with our talented team to push the APAC region to move towards producing content that meaningfully contributes to the communities and broader subcultures we all try to sell things to day in and day out,” Henderson said.

Since its launch at the beginning of the year, the creative content studio has hit the ground running with a focused approach on social media and brand building. OK COOL managing director Ellen Fox said Henderson’s appointment was a “significant milestone” for the company.

“At OK COOL, our team is a reflection of the generations that are the driving force

behind the hottest cultural trends. We know your growth audience the best because we ARE your audience,” Fox said.

Photography attributed to OK COOL.

     
