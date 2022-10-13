One in five viewers are streaming: advertisers should shift their budgets

TV viewing habits are constantly changing with technology evolving. From watching cassettes, to DVDs, to smart TVs, viewers are now opting for streaming services.

New data from Samsung Ads has found advertisers focus on linear-only audiences, ultimately revealing they are missing out on almost one in five viewers.

It is becoming harder for advertisers to reach and appeal to their audiences through traditional channels as linear and streaming both appeal to the audience more.

More audiences are reaching for on-demand television services as consumers crave convenience. Samsung Ads believes the convenience elevates the consumer’s lifestyle in watching their favourite content. It also believes that this is why video streaming platforms have rocketed as they tap into the audience’s desire to access quality content without waiting.

The ‘Behind the Screens’ report is a first of its kind in Australia and revealed that Australian households with a Samsung Smart TV spent on average 67 percent of their viewing time in streaming environments, which is up four percent when compared with 2021. These viewers also streamed for a staggering 1.4 billion hours in the last 12 months.

While subscription video on demand (SVOD) still remains the content that audiences are spending the majority of their time watching, the research indicated that time spent in ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) is experiencing the fastest growth, with viewing time increased to 51 minutes per day from last year’s figures. Samsung Ads believe this trend will continue to grow as streaming giants shift to hybrid models as new players enter the market.

Rise of free ad-supported streaming

As we emerge from the pandemic, and with cost of living rising, viewers are exploring a free alternative to streaming known as free ad-supported streaming TV.

A recent study by IAS revealed that 76 percent of television viewers were willing to see ads in exchange for free quality content. The diversification of the streaming space towards more ad-funded and hybrid models make streaming an even more exciting prospect for advertisers.

“This new streaming report confirms what many in the industry have probably felt over recent years, [which] is that there needs to be a more holistic ‘Total TV’ approach to drive effectiveness. Reaching streaming audiences is more important than ever for the modern marketer,” says Samsung Ads Australia’s general manager Alex Spurzem.

“The rise of AVOD and the entry of new ad-funded tiers from major SVOD players will create even more prospects for Australian brands to engage with their customers. The opportunities and tools to connect have never been better.”

To populate its report, Samsung used proprietary, deterministic Samsung TV device data from customers who had opted in to receiving Customised Ads on their TV, powered by Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to understand changes in linear viewership and OTT app usage across the Samsung Smart TV universe.

According to the IAB, 8.58m people watch internet content on a TV screen daily, with CTV penetration hitting a new high in 2021 of 52.5 percent.