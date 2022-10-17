High-speed trolley chase: Budget Direct saga reassures customers that trolley trouble is no probs

Insurance Solved platform continues in Budget Direct’s long-running integrated campaign with 303 MullenLowe.

‘Sarge’, ‘Jacs’ and ‘Chief’ return to the Insurance Solved saga with a high-speed trolley chase. The new ad dramatises how it feels like to pick a trolley with a wonky wheel and how the slightest of slopes can make it feel like the trolley gets away from you – Budget Direct is right there beside their customers to help with any insurance trouble.

Focusing on key benefits of Budget Direct’s award-winning insurance policies and cost savings, this new 45-second spot is the first in the new campaign iteration, live across TV, BVOD, cinema, OOH, radio, online and more.

‘Insurance Solved’ continues to be the tagline and positioning that was first launched in 2018.

Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, Jonathan Kerr, says the brand opted to build on the ‘Insurance Solved’ platform due to its strong consumer feedback and Budget Direct’s market-leading growth.

“Market research confirmed that Australians love the cinematic exploits of ‘Sarge and Jacs’ and have developed great affection for ‘Chief’, Sarge’s four-legged sidekick. This support shows in the performance of Budget Direct, so it’s an approach we were eager to reprise and optimise even further.”

On the “cinematic exploits” Kerr talks about, the latest instalment follows a customer whose trolley is exhibiting some particularly rogue behaviour, bringing ‘Sarge’, ‘Jacs’ and ‘Chief’ onto the scene. A new ‘audio branding device’, as per the expertise by the team at Resonance, launches as part of the new campaign.

Kerr continues: “We have really enjoyed working with Resonance on our new audio signature. We wanted to capture the character and spirit of the thousands of people that deliver Budget Direct, Australia’s most award-winning insurance, in a very memorable way.”

Joanna Gray, 303 Managing Director, adds: “This is the first instalment in a series of typically colourful spots, that see Budget Direct double-down on a commercially successful approach. The Insurance Solved platform has been delivering consistent growth for Budget Direct for four years now, we’re proud of the longevity of the platform and look forward to continued success with the next part of this campaign.”