Leo Burnett Australia wins Rigg Design Prize

The announcement the advertising world has been eagerly awaiting: Leo Burnett Australia has taken home the Rigg Design Prize worth $30,000.

The agency’s winning concept “Can creativity make you bleed?” was a blood donation campaign driven by the power of emotional response.

The exhibition has been on display at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia since Friday 7 October as the 2022 Rigg Design Prize highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies.

On selecting Leo Burnett Australia as the 2022 Rigg Design Prize winner, the judging panel commended the agency for not only using all the available media to the best of their ability, which ranges from language, image, and installation, but also for displaying exceptional craft to reveal just how powerful and diverse the creative forces of advertising can be.

The judging panel selected this year’s winner based on a clear strategic approach, an original and compelling idea, plus the capacity for impact.

The work was judged by a panel including Beatrice Galilee, co-founder and executive director of ‘The World Around’, Ewan McEoin, senior curator of contemporary art, design and architecture NGV and Morry Schwartz, founder of Schwartz Media.

“This year’s Rigg Design Prize has tasked some of the nation’s top communications agencies to highlight the role of creativity in creating a better world,” says Tony Ellwood AM, director, NGV.

“This exhibition highlights the incredible creativity that empowers advertising and communication design, a discipline which is seldom celebrated in public art institutions. Leo Burnett Australia joins previous Rigg Design Prize winners in showing the power of design and creativity to spark real and meaningful change, not only to human perceptions, but also behaviour.”

The other campaigns in the exhibition were:

Creativity was here by Clemenger BBDO

The creative index by DDB Group

Any ideas by Frost*Collective

Unlearn the untruth by Gilimbaa

Everything grows with creativity by TBWA

Without store: The Royals

Invaluable scratchie by Thinkerbell

The Rigg Design Prize 2022 will be on display until 29 January 2023 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia.

Photography by Eugene Hyland.