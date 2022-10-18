Australia’s favourite campaign is back – Ausmusic T-Shirt Day returns with big names

The annual Ausmusic T-shirt Day fundraiser is on Friday 18 November as Australia’s most-loved musicians take the initiative to support local music.

The campaign focuses on asking music lovers to support Australian musicians by wearing an Ausmusic T-Shirt.

There’s no doubt that the faces behind the campaign are big Australian names, from Kylie Minogue to Ball Park Music, Cub Sport, Casey Donovan and Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes.

These Australian superstars are raising awareness in the industry of music workers struggling with financial hardship, ill health, injury or mental health issues.

“We are beyond excited to be launching the updated creative for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, and would like to thank Mushroom Creative House and all the artists who are helping us to encourage music lovers around Australian to wear and donate on, or in the lead up to, Friday 18 November,” says Support Act CEO Clive Miller.

The campaign is a day of fun that asks the public to wear their favourite Australian artist merch bought via their website, raising urgent funds for music workers in crisis.

Premium T-Shirts are available from 13 Aussie artists, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Support Act.

For those whose fave artists are not listed, merch partners are offering a wide range of their shirts, with a portion of the proceeds going to Support Act.

Funds raised from the campaign go towards helping Support Act continue its work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs, and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, a 24/7 free phone counselling service.

Participants can share their Ausmusic T-Shirt love on social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging Support Act, triple j and ARIA across social platforms.

Miller describes the importance of the campaign highlighting, “We are also delighted to see so many individual and company teams being set up on the ausmusictshirtday.org.au website. Your support is what drives the success of the day, and will make it possible for Support Act to continue to provide its services to music workers in need. Please keep spreading the word and help us to reach our target.”

Photography supplied by Support Act.