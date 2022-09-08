Type to search

The Veronicas have not split up amid new Vodka Cruiser campaign

The Veronicas have not split up amid new Vodka Cruiser campaign

September 8, 2022
Shocking many Australians, the musical duo appeared to announce that they were splitting up earlier this week, with Jessica and Lisa Origliasso dropping respective solo singles – ‘Seeing Stars’ and ‘Cruisin’ On My Own’.

The twin sisters from Brisbane fuelled the speculation of a break-up when they deleted all content from their Instagram. But, it’s safe to say, the iconic duo has not broken up. 

Instead they were teasing their two new solo singles in partnership with Vodka Cruiser for an advertising campaign titled The Solo Project. The campaign focuses on removing the stigma around women talking about masturbation. The Solo Project has empowered the duo to go solo for the first time to celebrate female self-pleasure. 

Jessica says her release “is all about exploring the idea of feminine power”.

“By flipping the well-known stereotype of ‘boys and their toys’ on its head, ‘Seeing Stars’ is a song that reminds us that self-pleasure is for everyone.”

Lisa’s track, ‘Cruisin’ On My Own’, emphasises the necessity of self nurture. “My song talks about the importance of taking the time to discover the most important relationship in your life – the one with yourself,” she says, “taking your time to really understand yourself, your needs and to empower yourself through self-care.”

The Solo Project was inspired by a survey commissioned by Vodka Cruiser, which discovered that 57 percent of Australian women admit to feeling ashamed when they masturbate, with only one in three women feeling confident talking about masturbation.

Vodka Cruiser’s survey also revealed that only 60 percent of women believe self-pleasure should be normalised.

The Veronicas’ two new singles are ready to stream now and will soon also be available on vinyl, with all proceeds going to charity.

