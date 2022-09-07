Kith ditches the model and uses normcore dad himself Jerry Seinfeld

Once famous for his jeans and sneakers (sneans for the uneducated), Jerry Seinfeld has taken on his first modelling gig. The 68-year-old comedian is rocking his staple ‘normcore’ look for streetwear label Kith’s 2022 collection.

Perhaps Seinfeld isn’t the most predictable choice to represent streetwear. Usually streetwear is fronted by the young and upcomers. ASAP Rocky fronted Supreme x Louis Vuitton. Mr. Kylie Jenner himself Travis Scott was the face of Dior’s collaboration with Nike. So, turning to a comedian who would be eligible for a pension card feels like a strange placement – but the campaign is making waves online.

The choice of Jerry Seinfeld

It feels like a risky move from Kith. Seinfeld wasn’t seen as much of a style icon in his heyday on his own show Seinfeld. The most memorable fashion choice made on the program was in the episode The Puffy Shirt, which has gone down in cultural history as a huge faux pas. It was his co-star Jason Alexander as George Costanza who hit online style icon status. Costanza’s style of sneakers and jackets were and continue to be well-sought after.



The infamous Puffy Shirt



However, the choice to go with the star of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is paying off as the campaign is going viral. Sure, some of the online discourse is questioning the styling itself, with one Tweet claiming a jacket had been constructed from their grandmother’s couch. But with the all-American aesthetic, from letterman sweaters to baseball caps, the campaign sure is causing a stir.

Stg my grandmother had a couch with this pattern pic.twitter.com/O7z49Jnw2j — bento (fugazzi, fugazey)🐻⛓ (@bento0x) September 6, 2022



Is it working?

It feels like a risk to use Seinfeld for a fashion campaign. The normally reclusive celebrity feels like someone who would normally poke fun at a comedian’s foray into fashion. However, with over 57,000 likes on the Tweet at time of reporting, it feels like Kith is being talked about. And after all, isn’t it better to be talked about rather than have silence about your brand?

If one thing is for sure – Kith’s website traffic certainly saw a spike, for better or for worse.