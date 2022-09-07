Longchamp releases Très Paris’ second chapter with FRED & FARID

Partnering with creative agency FRED & FARID Los Angeles and FRED & FARID Paris, Longchamp has launched the second edition of Très Paris. It features another music video reimagining an iconic French song.

Directed by French director Alice Kong, the music video features French ballerina and actress Marion Barbeau alongside French actress and model Annabelle Belmondo. The pair bring Jacques Dutronc’s song J’aime les filles to life. The eye-catching film features fabulous block colours and dynamic movements.

With the video having only been released a week ago, a commenter asks about the new song and asks who sang the one showcased in the video. The classic track was reinvented by contemporary French indie pop group, Evergreen and allows for a fun, chic feel for the film.

We follow two heroines as the music video follows the pair live their lives in the way of Jacques Dutronc’s lyrics: with elegance, style, and a playful wink. Dressed in Longchamp’s FW22 Collection, the pair are seen dining, lying in bed on the lawn of the Sacré Cœur, carrying skis throughout the streets, grabbing an ice cream and ending their adventure by posing for a painting.

The song is the heart of the video.

“J’aime les filles” personifies the Parisienne experience, viewed alongside French landmarks, making everything seem flirty, fun and fresh. The cover by Evergreen marries modernity with the timelessness of French culture. The melding of the two is everything that makes up Longchamp – maintaining a trademark avant-garde creativity with superior craftsmanship in every collection.

The second chapter of the campaign signifies the brand’s inimitable Parisienne spirit, communicating the effervescent energy that exemplifies all that is Longchamp.

Alongside the music video release, there are 12 brand films, two BTS films and a multitude of content suited for socials. This campaign is the fourth global launch from the Fred and Farid offices since the collaboration started in 2020. With hundreds of assets created over the past three years, the agency continues to build the “Très Paris” platforms.

The new promotional material is exactly what it says it is: chic, fun and witty, and more simply put, “Très Paris”.