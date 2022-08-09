The NGV’s Rigg Design Prize 2022 celebrates advertising for the first time

The National Gallery of Victoria’s (NGV) triennial Rigg Design Prize is turning its focus to advertising and communication design this year.

Established in 1994, the triennial Prize is Australia’s highest national accolade for contemporary design bestowed by an Australian public gallery. The Prize profiles a different field of design practice every three years.

The Rigg Design Prize 2022 will be the first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history.

“Australian advertising and communications agencies attract some of the most creative minds in the country,” says Tony Ellwood AM, director of the NGV.

“The 2022 Rigg Design Prize is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the extraordinary talent of this multifaceted design discipline, which is rarely examined within the walls of an art gallery. The NGV is committed to elevating all areas of Australian contemporary design, as well as challenging ideas about what design looks like in the twenty-first century.”

The finalists

Running from October 2022 to January 2023, the free exhibition at the Ian Potter Centre will showcase the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies.

The finalists invited by the NGV to compete for the $30,000 prize are: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, DDB Group Melbourne, Frost* collective, Gilimbaa, Leo Burnett Australia, TBWA\Melbourne, The Royals and Thinkerbell.

The NGV’s design curators undertook national research to establish a shortlist that would ‘represent and showcase the breadth of excellence in Australia’s advertising and creative communications sector’. Participating agencies include long-established leaders and disruptors, and agencies that have carved out their own unique space through their specific approach.

‘Creative potential’ the theme of the exhibition

For the exhibition, the NGV has challenged each agency to create a campaign that articulated the potential of creativity to accelerate positive social, cultural, economic or environmental change. The campaigns involve a suite of assets including billboards, street posters and moving image.

Ewan McEoin, a senior curator at the NGV, said: ‘We have challenged some of the most creative minds in our country to convince Australians that creativity is something to be valued and embraced as a powerful force capable of influencing and shaping a better future. We want them to highlight, clarify and amplify the extent to which creativity has the potential to shape who we are and the country we live in.”

The winning campaign will be announced on 13 October.