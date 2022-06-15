Guide Dogs Australia and The Royals make adorable campaign

Who can resist the cute puppy dog eyes of a future Guide Dog? For the first campaign done by The Royals for Guide Dogs Australia, adorable puppies are unsurprisingly the stars of the show.

The cute puppy talent star in a series of bold OOH billboards with an oversized QR code. The code brings consumers through to the charity’s EOFY donation drive.

Giving to a good cause and adorable puppies? Feels like the perfect mood booster. The cutesy billboards are dominating transport shetlers up the east coast of Australia.

After scanning the QR (or now called CuteR code), the commuters will be taken to a donation page. This allows Australians to make a tax-deductible donation to Guide Dogs Australia. It also allows The Royals to track the effectiveness of the campaign.

The Royals executive creative director Sebastian Vizor spoke of the campaign. “Around EOFY there is so much fodder fighting for our attention so we needed a way to stand out. Luckily, adorable puppies are better than any headline when it comes to getting people’s attention, so we left it at that. The use of the QR code creates intrigue, which turns into immediate action to collect those vital donations.”

The Royals were appointed to the GDA account earlier this year with a brief to build brand salience and broader understanding of the services and supports Guide Dogs organisations across Australia provide to thousands of people who are blind or have low vision, and ultimately to help drive donations to fund this vital and life-changing work.