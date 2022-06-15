Instagram vows to keep young users safe with launch of Family Centre

As children get older, one of the big concerns for parents is them joining social media. Instagram has previously been a contentious topic for those raising children. But it seems that Instagram is aware of the dangers, and is combating it.

On 15 June, 2022, Instagram introduced the next evolution of wellbeing tools. This time, the tools are made to support the online wellbeing of young people.

The launch of Family Centre in Australia is a new place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools, resources from leading Australian experts and wellbeing tools across the platform.

Working closely with experts, parents, and guardians around Australia, the new centre is a place for parents to oversee the young peoples’ accounts. It allows them to access resources on how to communicate with young people about internet usage.

New tools on Instagram for guardians

The new supervision tools allow parents and guardians to:

Manage how much time someone is spending on Instagram;

View and receive updates on what accounts young people follow and followed by; and

Be notified when a young person reports an account.

New features on Instagram for young people

The new features on Instagram that will remind young people to make time online more intentional and to take a break. These include:

Alternate Topic Nudges which allow young people to see a notification that encourages them to switch off; and

Take a break in Reels, reminding users of how long they have been exploring the app.

Director of public policy for Meta Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Mia Garlick, spoke of the new features. “We recognise our responsibility to protect the safety of people who use Meta’s services – especially the safety of young people. Safety is of paramount importance to us. We want users to have an experience that is both fun and safe, and we want to support their parents to assist them in doing this.”

This is just one step on a longer path — Instagram’s vision for Family Centre is to eventually allow parents and guardians to help young people manage experiences across Meta technologies, all from one central place.