Pride joins the mile high club with Virgin Australia

It was the most colourful flight of the year, with Pride reaching new heights thanks to Virgin Australia.

To celebrate World Pride, the airline hosted four pride flights to Sydney, where the LGBTQI+ event was being held. The four flights featured legendary drag performers as well as famous faces and packed to the overhead lockers of glitter, feathers and of course, rainbows.

Taking off from Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane, the domestic pride flights were joined by the first ever Pride Flight from San Francisco to the harbour city.

The Virgin Australia Pride Flight joins United

After landing in Sydney, those passengers with the coveted Pride Flight boarding pass made their way to the Landing Party at iconic LGBTQI+ venue The Beresford where they were treated to a performance by popstar Samantha Jade.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Virgin Australia team from right across the business who have made Pride Flight one of the most recognisable pride events in the country,” Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka says of the Pride maiden voyage.

“The Virgin Australia Pride Flight was initially launched during the pandemic and fast forward to today, we have Pride Flight services all over the country, and our very first international Pride Flight from San Francisco with our wonderful partner, United Airlines.”

“Pride Flight is going from strength to strength and it’s so important that as a leader in diversity and inclusion, we all continue to spread pride in the communities in which we live, work and fly.”

$30 for the sale of each ticket on Virgin Australia-operated Pride Flight services will be donated to the Minus18 LGBTQIA+ youth charity.