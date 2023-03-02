Arnott’s is turning Tiny Teddy’s into cereal

An Australian favourite snack is turning into cereal, as Arnott’s announces its latest rendition of ‘Teeny Tiny Teddy Cereal’.

The cute mini bears have been a lunchbox favourite for over 30 years, but for the first time ever, Arnott’s enters the cereal aisle.

Arnott’s redesigned the mini bears in creating a gluten-free breakfast cereal, stating no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, placing the cereal at a 4 Health Star Rating (HSR). The biscuit company believes the ‘Teeny Tiny Teddy Cereal’ will become a family favourite whether with children big or small.

The new cereal will feature in two flavours. The ‘Honey Cereal’ will be miniature Tiny Teddy puffs infused with honey, contained with fibre and whole grains.

The ‘Chocolate Cereal’ features real cocoa, Arnott’s describes it as a crunchy cereal containing whole grain energy, minus the nasties.

Marketing manager at Arnott’s, Vanessa Shannon, explains her excitement of the new product launching.

She says, “Tiny Teddy is a household favourite of our customers and has been well-loved by families for decades. When we decided to launch into the breakfast aisle, it made sense to use our littlest biscuit friends who pack a big flavour punch.”

She continues, “We’re also thrilled to offer a gluten free breakfast cereal option, which is a welcomed addition to our Gluten Free biscuit range launched last year.”

History of Tiny Teddy’s

Australians are familiar with the lunchbox favourite since the 90’s, as the biscuits feature six playful and fun characters – Happy, Cheeky, Grumpy, Silly, Hungry, and Sleepy. The company stated it sells almost 7.5 million boxes of full-size Tiny Teddy biscuits every year – a whopping 65 million Tiny Teddy’s in the last 30 years.

But Arnott’s have been creating biscuit combinations for over 150 years, supporting farmers and local businesses.

The Teeny Tiny Teddy Cereal will retail at Woolworths for $8.90 a box.

Feeling thirsty? Check out Tetley’s latest campaign, ‘Spill the Tea’.