Semi Permanent launches book which archives 20 years of creativity

Semi Permanent was founded 20 years ago, and to celebrate the milestone the brand studio has released 20 YEARS FORWARD & BACK.

What is Semi Permanent?

Semi Permanent is a Sydney-based experience company, connecting world-class talent and global brands with creative audiences through events, creative strategy, content and experience design. Since its inception, the studio and brand has expanded across the globe with offices now in Auckland, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dubai and Lisboa.

20 YEARS FORWARD & BACK

The book itself is presented as a non-linear time capsule that explores the 20 years of operation. Created and designed in-house, the team sets out to showcase the major live festivals, events and creative works including significant projects that involved contributions from filmmaker Roman Coppola to industrial designer Sabine Marcelis, architect Bjarke Ingels and artist CJ Hendry.

Each body of work featured looks into creative processes. Fashion designer Bunyamin Aydin took the chance to look through his personal photography and what his daily practice as a fashion designer looks like. He reflects on how his travels are manifested and recreated in his collections.

In other cases, it serves to demonstrate the power of creativity, to showcase its ability to affect change, and we are honoured to publish an extensive conversation that dives into an important project – ‘New Spaces of Justice’ – initiated by the late creative director and entrepreneur, Virgil Abloh, Policy and Design Lead at Stanford Legal Design Lab,

“Semi Permanent was founded with the thinking that, as the world moved increasingly online, real, tangible experiences would become even more special,” adds Bell. “The energy, serendipity and interaction that fills the atmosphere when we’re grouped together in a room can’t be equated – even as 20 years of digital innovation have passed. But while a talks program was, and still is, core to the Semi Permanent festival, it’s only ever been half of the story, and from the very first (unintentionally) guerrilla exhibition with Banksy back in 2002, our desire has always been to create a platform for creativity. More than a conference, we hoped to create experiences that would spur conversation and incite curiosity. This book forms an important part of that journey,” says Semi Permanent’s founder and creative director Murray Bell. concedes Murray Bell, the Founder and Executive Creative Director of Semi Permanent

20 YEARS FORWARD & BACK is available for purchase from the Semi Permanent Shop.