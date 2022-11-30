Shopify breaks its Black Friday and Cyber Monday records

Hopes were high going into the year’s biggest retail sales event. Research from the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan forecast that Australians would spend a record $6.2 billion over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period just past.

The overall numbers from the weekend aren’t in just yet, but multinational e-commerce platform Shopify has released figures showing record-breaking sales for its merchants across Australia and worldwide.

Shopify recorded sales of $7.5 billion USD ($11.16 billion AUD) from independent businesses across the globe. That’s a 19 percent increase on the $6.3 billion USD Shopify merchants earned during the same period in 2021. Australia came in fourth in total spend.

Contributing to this increased spending was a higher number of consumers purchasing from brands powered by Shopify this year. Australian Shopify merchants saw a 22.7 percent increase in consumers compared with 2021.

Global insights

Globally, Black Friday had the highest volume shopping moment over the whole weekend, with peak sales of more than $3.5 million per minute at 12:01pm Eastern Time on 25 November (4:01am AEDT on 26 November).

In Australia, Melbourne ranked number one for average consumer spend, followed by Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.



Australia-wide, shoppers’ spend over the full weekend climbed to $162.27 per order on average, compared with last year’s average of $155.73 AUD.

Apparel and Accessories sales topped Aussie consumers’ lists across Shopify-powered stores this weekend, followed by Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, Food and Beverages and Electronics.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday proved once again to be driven by online sales with mobile driving 70 percent of sales overall this year.

Despite this, in-person retail saw a jump, with Shopify POS sales up 26 percent on 2021.

Cross-border orders also grew this year, with 19 percent of orders from Australian merchants made by international consumers. The most popular cross-border routes were Australia-United States, followed by Australia-United Kingdom, Australia-New Zealand.

Even with some brands rejecting the high-pressure retail event, early results like this indicate Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are going from strength to strength in Australia.