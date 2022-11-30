Tourism Tasmania’s lazy summer campaign

How do you stand out in busy advertising environments? Doing less seems to be the tactic of choice for brands wanting to disrupt their respective marketplaces.

Following suit, Tourism Tasmania is ‘coming down for air’ with its summer 2022/23 campaign.

‘Come Down For Air’ invites mainlanders across the Bass Strait with the promise of a break from their everyday stress and routine.

The campaign assets deliver off-centre messages like “Get your step count down”, “Do some hardcore pondering” and “Firm plans are no match for soft grass” over images of Aussies looking totally knackered in natural settings.

The campaign includes two very simple videos for TV and online.

One is set at a “Nice Rock” and starts with an image of ants climbing over an al fresco lunch. The lunch belongs to ‘Kate’, who is napping on said rock while her children whine “Muuum” a few metres away. She turns her back on them and the breathtaking mountain view and continues to sleep.

“‘Live life to the fullest,’ they say. ‘Seize the day.’ But Kate’s parasympathetic nervous system disagrees. The air is sweet, she hasn’t checked her phone all morning and she reckons if you’ve seen one view, you’ve seen them all,” the breathy voiceover narrates.