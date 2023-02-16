Snapchat X ReachOut – helping the LGBTQIA+ community in identity and allyship

Snapchat has partnered with ReachOut in a battle to combat youth mental health by bringing allyship front and centre on the social media platform.

WorldPride Sydney 2023 is just around the corner, with the social media giant creating a loud presence on its app to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

As Pride celebrations begin kicking-off this Sunday, Snapchat and ReachOut are launching an in-app augmented reality (AR) experience. The feature will focus on allyship and educate users about how to be a better ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Users will be able to access a ‘Face Lens’ called ‘Under One Sky as an Ally’, where Snapchatters will be able to utilise the power of AR to share with their closest friends and family in a bid to show they are a proud LGBTQIA+ ally.

Snapchatters will be able to access vital information through ReachOut’s Allyship information hub. The social media platform reaches a community of more than seven million Australians, including 75 percent aged between 13 – 34. The company outlines the importance of showcasing an allyship between Gen Z and young Millennial users.

Snapchat’s APAC head of policy, Henry Turnbull commented on their excitement of bringing forward this campaign.

Turnbull says, “At Snap we believe it’s really important to promote the safety and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people and the wider community. It’s great to be able to support ReachOut, who are doing critical work in this space, to share meaningful resources with young people.”

As Pride celebrations begin around the world, ReachOut director of marketing and fundraising, Tracey Campbell comments on the importance of this campaign with Snapchat.

“ReachOut is excited to be partnering with Snap during Pride to encourage young people to be good LGBTQIA+ allies. Around 35 percent of young people accessing ReachOut’s youth mental health and wellbeing services identify as LGBTQIA+.”

Campbell continues, “Being a good ally and doing what you can to call out discrimination can help young people in the community feel supported. We are proud to be working alongside Snapchat to help spread this message and encourage strong allyship.”