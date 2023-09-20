Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Social media stats show devastating effects according to eating disorder experts

Featured Technology & Data

Social media stats show devastating effects according to eating disorder experts

Liv Croagh September 20, 2023
Share
eating disorder

Content Warning: this article discusses body image and eating, and can be triggering for someone with an eating disorder.

Devastating new social media statistics from eating disorder experts have been discussed at a roundtable held at Parliament House last week. Co-hosted by Zoe Daniel MP alongside the national eating disorder foundation Butterfly Foundation, the event had a deep dive into the triggering content unregulated on social media.

As social media users get younger, as well as the content becoming more and more dense, it can be hard to regulate what content is circulating. In recent years, some social media platforms have actioned changes to improve safety in relation to body dissatisfaction or triggering disordered eating. However, the volume of users with the rapid development of new trends have been working against protection measures.

Eating disorder content on the uptick

17-year-old Katya Jaski’s experience of an eating disorder was influenced by social media. “Social media was a big catalyst for development of my eating disorder, it hinders my recovery frequently and significantly,” says the teen.

Varsha Yajman backs up Jaski’s story. “Social media kick started my eating disorder and continues to do so,” she says.

These are not two isolated incidences, with terrifying research presented to the roundtable. Presented by the Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences found that if you are currently diagnosed with a disordered eating, it is: 

  • 4137 percent more likely that the next video delivered to you by the TikTok algorithm will be disordered eating related. 
  • 322 percent more likely that the next video delivered to you by the TikTok algorithm will be diet orientated.

Butterfly’s recent Body Kind Youth Survey of young people aged 12-18 also found that: 

  • Social media made 50 percent feel dissatisfied with their body.
  • 66.2 percent compared their bodies to influencers on social media 
  • More than 70 percent thought media and social media platforms needed to do more to help young people have a positive body image.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with an eating disorder Butterfly National Helpline 1800 ED HOPE provides free phone, email and web support.

Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Managing Editor of Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast Rebrand reddit Research Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok tourism trends twitter valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions