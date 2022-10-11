The “Por qué no los dos” girl is back!

Do you still say “por qué no los dos?” Fear no more, as the Old El Paso girl makes her return for a new campaign celebrating the double layer taco hack.

Mia Agraviador became an internet sensation at six years old when she featured in the famous Australian campaign for Old El Paso tacos.

She is now 22 years old, and became famous for the tagline that offered a solution the age-old problem of having to choose between two options.

‘Por qué no los dos?’ she said – or ‘why not have both?’ – in response to everyday scenarios.

“It’s always so surreal when I’m out and about with friends and family, at lunch or the shops, and we hear people ask ‘por qué no los dos’ when deciding between two things. It’s really become a national catchphrase. I also have Latino heritage and love all Central and South American inspired foods, so I’m super proud that I get to carry that with me,” says Agraviador.

The campaign features a hack that went viral on social media. Made with Old El Paso Hard ‘N Soft Taco kits, the Double Layer taco consists of a hard shell taco shell inside a soft tortilla, for added crunch and less mess.

Celebrating her return, head of World Foods, Old El Paso for Australia/New Zealand, Bronwyn Cheng says, “When we saw people having fun experimenting on socials to create the Double Layer Taco, we thought what better way to answer the age-old question, ‘why not have both?’ than bringing Mia back. We are beyond thrilled to partner with her once again. Mia is central to a huge cultural moment for both Old El Paso and the local psyche!”