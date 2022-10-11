Mixing whiskey and food: Talisker pairs with chef Josh Niland

Talisker is bringing a unique and wild dining experience to North Head, New South Wales with Sydney chef Josh Niland.

Talisker is launching a pop-up restaurant for two nights, offering a sustainably sourced seafood menu. The menu will include distinctive Talisker flavours of salt, smoke and spice.

Guests will need to book the three-course menu prepared and hosted by Niland for a one-night only session from 5:30pm on 21 October.

For those looking for a boozy experience, bookings are available for Taste of Talisker’s two hour guided whisky experience from 12pm to 9pm on 22 October. This experience will zap your taste buds and allow you to understand the unique flavours of whisky.

Chef Josh Niland has a passion for fish and became a seafood expert at a young age. His ethical, sustainable and revolutionary approach to seafood has received global recognition and been applauded by fellow chefs through his restaurants like Saint Peter, Charcoal Fish and retail store and Fish Butchery. Both his books The Whole Fish Cook Book and Take One Fish have won multiple awards, including the 2020 James Beard Book of the Year Award for the former.

“I wanted to capture the wild spirit of the sea paired with key aromas of Talisker – smoke, spice and a sense of sea salt spray in the morning after a storm,” Niland says.

“Years of maturation made by the sea has lent a full flavour to this bold dram and this menu celebrates Talisker’s rich flavours while honouring the sea in a sustainable and ethical way.”

“With its distinctively maritime flavours and its commitment to preserving marine ecosystems, Talisker makes the perfect partner to Josh Niland’s culinary innovations and his revolutionary approach to sustainable seafood,” says Talisker’s national brand ambassador Katie Nagar.

“Every sip of Talisker is a taste of the Isle of Skye itself, one of the most remote, windswept yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland that Talisker calls home. This powerful single malt whisky, with a sea-salty nose, spicy complexity, smoky sweet character and signature peppery finish is like a warm welcome from a wild sea and best enjoyed surrounded by nature.”