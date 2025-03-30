The secrets to beauty marketing success

Ella Baché has been at the forefront of skincare for 20 years. As one of Australia’s most iconic and trusted skincare brands, their product and message have always been simple: trust, transparency and authenticity.

With the launch of Ella Baché’s latest campaign, ‘In My Own Skin’, Marketing Mag seized the opportunity to talk to chief executive officer Pippa Hallas about what it takes to continue to succeed in an increasingly crowded category and the impact AI will have on the industry.

Marketing Mag: What was the core insight or customer trend that shaped the ‘In My Own Skin’ campaign?

Pippa Hallas: We believe beauty is a mindset. It’s about owning your unique story, embracing your individuality and accepting yourself at every age. Empowering people to protect and nurture their skin – rather than conceal or combat it – has never been more important.

We’re passionate about leading this conversation and amplifying its impact. In a world shaped by social media, evolving representations of skin diversity, and a growing need to educate future generations, the urgency is clear.

As a trusted and iconic Australian brand, we recognise the powerful role we play. Through a genuine, down-to-earth approach to education, knowledge and skin solutions, we aim to positively influence both the physical and emotional wellbeing of the next generation.

MM: How did you translate these insights into a content-driven strategy that resonates with a diverse Australia?

PH: We believe that no two skins are alike. True confidence starts with understanding, accepting and owning your unique skin story. Regardless of background, gender, ethnicity or age, it begins with education and is supported by results-driven solutions.

This belief comes to life through our platform, ‘In My Own Skin’ – the foundation of our content strategy. It’s an authentic message that resonates with individuals from all walks of life, placing long-term skin health at the core while reinforcing our brand promise across every channel.

MM: How does this campaign build on Ella Baché’s brand heritage while pushing the brand into new conversations?

PH: Ella Baché believes “no two skins are alike” – a philosophy that continues to guide us today. Backed by generations of research, we’re building on that legacy to shape the future with purpose and innovation.

Our commitment to progress is stronger than ever, marked by the opening of our new research, development, manufacturing and production centre in Sydney. Innovation isn’t just part of what we do, it’s central to who we are.

Our founder Ella was a pioneer – curious, inventive and unafraid to challenge the norm. Her spirit lives on in everything we create. We stay true to our values, just as she did.

MM: What role does storytelling play in this campaign and how did you approach crafting a compelling narrative around skin confidence and diversity?

PH: Storytelling allows us to connect on a deeper level – to share and celebrate the diverse lives that shape Australia. Everyone’s skin tells a story. Whether it’s fine lines, freckles earned under the harsh Australian sun, or the changes brought on by life’s many stages, we want you to feel confident in the skin you’re in.

Some may call these features flaws – we call them stories worth celebrating. Confidence starts with understanding. By learning how to care for our skin without relying on harsh treatments or striving to erase our individuality, we can shift the narrative.

Through social channels and video, our platform, ‘In My Own Skin’ brings these real skin stories to life – sharing authentic experiences across the community and creating space for every voice to be seen and heard.

MM: How does the campaign balance commercial objectives with brand purpose – was there a tension between the two?

PH: There is no tension between commercial success and brand purpose – in fact, they go hand in hand. With the customer at the heart of everything we do, we understand that today’s younger generation values brands that stand for something meaningful. Purpose is what creates genuine connection – with current customers and future ones – and defines our space in a crowded market.

We don’t just talk about purpose; we have the infrastructure, legac, and expertise to back it. With more than 100 salons nationwide, a dedicated undergraduate college, a strong presence in all David Jones stores and a thriving e-commerce platform, we combine deep industry knowledge with commercial strength. This integrated model not only drives business growth, it ensures long-term sustainability and positions us to lead with both confidence and conscience.

MM: How do you keep content engaging in a category where consumers are bombarded with skincare messaging daily?

PH: The skincare and beauty industry is undeniably competitive, but it’s also rich with opportunity. To thrive, you need courage, clarity and a clear point of difference. Brands that stand for something meaningful and stay relevant in the minds of their customers are the ones that succeed. A competitive landscape challenges us to evolve and improve.

We listen closely to what our customers are telling us – what they love, where we can do better, and what truly resonates with them. This ongoing dialogue shapes our content, ensuring it’s not only relevant, but also cutting through the noise on the right platforms.

MM: What do you see as the biggest shifts in beauty content marketing in the next two to three years?

PH: AI is set to be the most transformative force in beauty content marketing over the next two to three years.

MM: How is AI or personalisation influencing your content strategy, if at all?

PH: AI is currently streamlining workflows and accelerating personalised content creation across our business.

MM: How does the focus on locally sourced ingredients shape the way you communicate with consumers? Do you see a growing demand for transparency in skincare?

PH: We prioritise sourcing locally wherever possible to not only support Australian suppliers, but because some of the world’s highest quality ingredients are found right here.

We proudly showcase this in our content and across touchpoints where we communicate product formulations.

Transparency is more important than ever, especially to younger generations. It’s a value we embrace – and it shows. Some of our most highly engaged content features the behind-the-scenes process of our products being made, reflecting the trust and curiosity of our audience.

MM: How does the campaign speak to both new and existing Ella Baché customers? Are you seeing a shift in demographics or purchasing behaviours?

PH: Ella Baché enjoys strong brand loyalty and widespread awareness – a legacy built over generations. Our responsibility now is to ensure the brand not only endures but thrives for the next 100 years. That means continuing to support our loyal customers while also winning the hearts and minds of future generations.

Our customers over 50 are focused on concerns like fine lines, dehydration, sun damage and pigmentation – and they approach their skin with knowledge and intent. Younger customers, on the other hand, are still learning what their skin needs and how to build lasting skin health, starting with the basics like hydration and prevention.

Every skin – and every person – is unique. Our role is to empower individuals to understand, care for and confidently own their skin journey through education, tailored products and expert treatments.

MM: Ella Baché has made a major investment in Australian manufacturing. How does this commitment influence your marketing and content strategy?

PH: Having a local innovation team, lab, manufacturing and distribution network is something our customers truly value. It reinforces trust, transparency and our commitment to quality, all while supporting the A-Beauty movement they’re proud to be part of.

Customers love seeing how our products are made, featured across our social channels and experienced firsthand during treatments.

Whether they’re booking their next appointment or shopping online, they appreciate knowing where their products come from and how quickly they can arrive at their door. It’s about delivering both quality and convenience without compromise.

MM: Longevity and skin health are growing focus areas – how is Ella Baché evolving its content marketing to educate and engage consumers in this space?

PH: Longevity is one of today’s fastest-growing industries – and skincare is a natural part of that conversation. As the body’s largest organ, the skin plays a vital role in overall health and wellbeing. In a world flooded with misinformation and deepfakes, people are seeking trustworthy, expert-led guidance.

They want to learn from credible sources – brands with authority, authenticity and a proven track record. That’s why brand reputation and thought leadership are at the core of our content strategy. It’s not just about products – it’s about educating, empowering and becoming the trusted voice in skin health and longevity.

Pippa Hallas has been CEO of Ella Baché for 10 years and has been instrumental in driving the brand into a new era of beauty and skincare. The embodiment of female empowerment, Hallas has mentored dozens in the industry and is passionate about educating and supporting the Elle Baché network of beauty therapists and business owners. Before joining the company, Hallas worked at McCann Erickson in London.

