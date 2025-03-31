Unlocking the power of SMS marketing: A difference-maker for Australian hospitality

Competition to win the hearts, minds and appetites of guests in the hospitality industry is at an all-time high. With no shortage of delicious, dynamic food offerings being served in beautifully designed venues that are as Instagram worthy as the meals themselves, restaurant, cafe and bar owners need to think beyond the typical when it comes to marketing strategy. Here, SevenRooms managing director, APAC GTM, Paul Hadida, gives Marketing Mag the low-down on how to leverage short message service (SMS) as part of a comprehensive marketing strategy that will make guests feel like VIPs.

The hospitality industry is built not only on a foundation of food, but also connections. Today, restaurants must build meaningful relationships and deliver memorable experiences that keep guests coming back. This aligns with guests’ desires for ‘third places’ – spaces where they spend time outside of home or work. Becoming that place isn’t driven solely by great food and service, it’s about the communication and engagement that happens prior to and following a visit.

While hospitality marketers have traditionally relied on channels like email, social media and in-venue promotions to build engagement, consumer expectations are rapidly shifting. Text marketing, a relatively untapped channel in the hospitality sector, holds significant potential. SMS boasts an unmatched open rate of 98 percent and click-through rates from 20-35 percent. Meanwhile, for Gen Z – who will be the largest generation in the workforce within a decade – 37 percent say text messaging is now their preferred channel.

But why is SMS marketing a comparatively untapped channel with a significant upside? How can brands establish their voice? And how can SMS be implemented into a broader marketing strategy?

Meeting guests where they are

Retailers historically adopted SMS due to its ability to drive sales and engage customers with high open rates and immediate delivery. Flash sales create a sense of FOMO that lures shoppers in to make impulse purchases. Think of all those SMS promotions you receive during sales phenomena like Cyber Weekend.

However, placing a reservation at a restaurant is more of a considered decision than an impulsive one and hospitality marketers have been slow adopters of SMS for promotions and customer engagement. Many hospitality businesses still rely on more tried and tested channels like email and social media. SevenRooms research shows that the two most popular channels for consumers today are not just email, but also SMS.

It’s part of a broader shift whereby consumers want more personalised interactions on more convenient channels. Tens of millions of Australians interact with loved ones every day via SMS and WhatsApp. If hospitality marketers can engage with consumers where they’re organising their personal lives, it enhances their ability to build more personalised and less transactional relationships – resulting in more reservations and revenue.

Indeed, in the US, venues using Text Marketing by SevenRooms are generating a 24-times return on investment (ROI) per campaign. Despite generating unprecedented open rates and being the channel of choice for such a significant and influential demographic, only 38 percent of Australian restaurants plan to prioritise SMS marketing in 2025.

This creates a significant opportunity for forward-thinking restaurant marketers. However, to capitalise on the opportunity and build relationships, it’s essential to understand what resonates and how to establish the appropriate tone.

Mastering the tone for effective SMS marketing

Effective SMS marketing goes beyond simply sending messages. It’s about creating a communication style that feels authentic and engaging. It should feel like messaging a friend or family member, rather than a business. Just as a venue’s social media presence reflects its brand personality, SMS should be treated as an extension of that identity.

A fine dining restaurant might adopt a more exclusive and sophisticated tone, focusing communications on personalised invitations to exclusive tasting events, an evening with a sommelier or to communicate an update to a tasting menu. For a cafe, it might be more casual and laid-back, perhaps leveraging emojis to convey a more relaxed tone. A bar might adopt a more playful or colloquial tone, with language like ‘next shout is on us’ or other phrases that friends would commonly use with one another. Ultimately, the tone must personify the venue’s brand voice, reflect the nature of the experience that is being communicated and resonate with the audience.

A crucial aspect of successful SMS marketing is striking the right balance between frequency and relevance. No guest wants to feel bombarded with messages, but they do appreciate timely, valuable offers. Personalisation is vital. Rather than sending generic, one-size-fits-all promotions to an entire contact list, venues should leverage guest data to craft messages tailored to individual preferences, past dining habits and special occasions. A well-timed, data-driven, thoughtful message – such as a birthday discount or a ‘heads up’ about a favourite dish returning to the menu – can significantly enhance the guest experience and the campaign’s success.

Integrating SMS into a multi-channel strategy

SMS marketing is most effective when integrated into a broader strategy that includes email and social media. While consistency is key, each channel excels at delivering different types of messages. SMS is ideal for immediate, time-sensitive communications like reservation openings, holiday promotions and exclusive event invitations. Meanwhile, email is the preferred channel for detailed content such as menu updates, special events and personalised offers.

SMS should be short and to the point, with a clear call to action. Email, meanwhile, can be slightly longer and more detailed. By aligning SMS and email, restaurants can create a seamless omnichannel guest experience that drives engagement at multiple touchpoints. For example, a new seasonal menu can be teased on social media, followed by an SMS invitation for a VIP tasting event and reinforced with an email detailing ingredients, chef insights and a link to a recipe book for guests to replicate their favourite recipes at home.

This omnichannel approach ensures the right message reaches the right guest at the right time, maximising both urgency and long-term engagement. Restaurants that leverage both strategically – offering timely exclusives via text and in-depth personalisation via email – can enhance guest loyalty, increase reservations and drive higher revenue.

Hospitality has always been about creating experiences that make guests feel valued. In 2025, the delivery of these experiences doesn’t just take place at the dining table, but across many marketing touchpoints. SMS is a key component of this. For restaurants that adopt it into their engagement strategy, the results aren’t just revenue and ROI but deeper and more meaningful relationships.

