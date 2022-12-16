Aussies are set to spend over $3.6 billion in hospitality this festive season

New research from SevenRooms has outlined that Aussies are definitely getting on the beers, as much as $3.6 billion could flow into Australian hospitality venues.

But this year is different, Aussies are looking for venues that provide personalised experiences and ‘Christmas novelty’. As the research from SevenRooms explores guest experience and retention platform in the hospitality industry.

Despite the rising cost of living, inflation and interest rate hikes, Aussies are set to spend an average of $180 drinking or dining out across the Christmas period. The results indicate that more than half of Australians confirmed this was largely in line with their spending over the 2021 Christmas period.

SevenRooms, general manager APAC, Paul Hadid explains the notion behind these results.

“The festive period is about spending quality time and enjoying beautiful experiences with the ones we love, and that’s certainly the case according to our research.”

He continues, “Despite challenging economic conditions and weather forecasts anticipating a wetter than usual Summer, there are plenty of ways venues can provide meaningful experiences that boost loyalty and revenue at one of the most important times of the year.

“Technology ensures that every guest interaction is maximised and venues covered for any eventuation. For example, we’re seeing a trend of more venues requesting a deposit to minimise no-shows and cancellations, and the financial impact they have.”

Aussies prefer personalised experiences

Aussies highlight that to be persuaded to visit a restaurant whether as a newcomer or as a repeat customer, they would like a complimentary drink on arrival (38 percent), special festive family-booking rates (27 percent) or a special Christmas-themed menu and seasonal cocktails (25 percent).

Hadid explains the importance and the demand of personalisations for guests.

“Now more than ever, guests demand personalisation, and through approved guest data venues can provide the tailored experiences they expect. To go the extra mile, restaurants can incentivise and reward a guest’s visit with complimentary drinks, personalised offers or loyalty points.”

“The festive season is about giving, and Aussies also say some Christmas novelty would encourage their patronage too. Despite the economic challenges, through technology and meaningful experiences, there are many ways venues can spread the festive cheer and use it as a springboard into a prosperous 2023.”

The research indicates that half of Australians plan to eat out at a restaurant to celebrate the Christmas period, with ten percent securing their reservations before mid-November. However, with the wintry summer, as Australians are bombarded with rain, 10 percent of Aussies have said they would most likely cancel or not show up to a booking due to the weather. The research demonstrates that hospitality operators should make a critical investment into technology with new policies that require a credit card for all holiday bookings.