The White Lotus stars continue to rise as they feature in Kim K’s Skims’ ad

Love her or hate her, polarising entrepreneur and influencer Kim Kardashian has her finger on the pulse when it comes to pop culture. In the designer’s latest campaign for her brand Skims, she uses the two breakout stars of The White Lotus.

Premiering in 2021, The White Lotus’ second season captured the world. Not only did it feature a slew of fan favourites from Jennifer Coolidge to Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza, it also had breakout stars. The two young Italian actresses who played Lucia and Mia, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno.

Skims’ ads

No stranger to the influence of Instagram, Kardashian spoke about using the two breakout stars in the latest campaign for Valentine’s Day.

“I watched The White Lotus and I just had to have my girls!” says the social media influencer and designer in the Instagram post debuting the campaign.

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign,” says Grannò in a press release. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

At time of writing, the engagement on the post has far surpassed the typical response from fans. Once again proving that although she might not be everyone’s favourite, Kardashian (and her team) know how to nail a viral campaign.