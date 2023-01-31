Snapchat introduces Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama collection to life through AR

Snapchat has partnered with Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama bringing the latest collection to life through Augmented Reality (AR).

Japanese contemporary artist, Kusama, has her signature painted dots across iconic monuments around the world including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue of Liberty in New York City and Tower Bridge in London.

The Painted Dots range is a signature motif of the 93-year-old artist representing the collaboration between Kusama and Louis Vuitton. The dots in the collection use a technique that gives the pattern of a realistic hand-painted effect.

Snapchat’s Landmarker Tech was created in 2019, utilising 30 beloved sites around the world allowing creators to build designs suited for AR. Following the creation of Landmarker Tech, Local Lenses was introduced in 2020, allowing users to splash AR paint across the buildings of London’s Carnaby Street.

Snapchat recently partnered with UK’s Black Cultural Archives and Kugali Media showcasing important moments, figures and stories of Black British history lying behind Trafalgar Square. Snapchat outlines that its AR technology is built to tell stories, allowing creators to anchor Lenses to local places they care about, from statues to storefronts, stories are told to enhance their communities.

This is not the first time that Snapchat has partnered with artists and brands. They have a long history of partnering with artists such as Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Jeff Koons, the UK’s richest artist Damien Hirst and Mark Bradford, who have all applied their artistic magic in merging digital and physical worlds.

Through this iconic collaboration, Louis Vuitton is taking advantage of bridging the gap between both physical and digital worlds through Snapchat’s AR technology. It allows artists to experiment and reach consumers in new ways bridging their arts to new audiences and stepping inside new worlds.

