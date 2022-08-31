This Father’s Day, frank is bringing back the dad bod

It’s that time of the year – the time where dads all over are being celebrated. And this year, our dads are learning all about self-care, thanks to frank body and Victoria Bitter.

Up until recently, an in-depth skin routine and engaging in self-care was pointlessly gendered. Ads for skin care have been primarily female dominated, and self-care was seen as feminine. However, brands are challenging this status quo, as this Father’s Day is dominated by scrubs, serums and face masks for the man in your life.

Victoria Bitter

It started with the burliest of brands. Victoria Bitter (VB) has long been a beer guzzled by bearded blokes in outback pubs. It was for “a hard earned thirst”, for a tradie in a high-vis. But, this Father’s Day, VB drinkers are learning how to look after their skin.

The iconic beer brand is encouraging blokes to swap the beer for beauty. A recently released beauty kit included cleanser, toner, scrub and even a scented candle. It also comes with an instruction manual, to make sure that the product is properly applied.

frank body’s dad bod

It’s not just VB who is encouraging self-care for dads. Melbourne-based coffee scrub frank body is jumping on board the train.

No stranger to fun campaigns or embracing all bodies, this time is no different. The coffee scrub is embracing the famed ‘dad bod’. What’s a dad bod? Well, it’s every body. No six packs necessary, no gun show on display. It’s the bod of a dad. And, well, frank body is celebrating.

The latest campaign featured a plethora of dads. Beautiful black and white images of dads suiting down and scrubbing up. Getting dirty. Because, in the words of frank, “soft skin is no dad joke.”

Skin-care is no longer pointlessly gendered, and this Father’s Day it’s for all the dads. After all, they deserve a little ‘me time’, VB optional.