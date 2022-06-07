Cadbury’s latest ad is short and sweet

Cadbury continues on its small moments of generosity storyline in its latest spot Garage.

Following on the success of Cadbury Dairy Milk’s previous short film spots that include Mum’s Birthday and Fence, Cadbury’s mission for authenticity shines through. The latest 30 second spot is directed by celebrated director Steve Rogers.

The heart of the creative is the tale of a young woman. Working the night shift at a local petrol station, our heroine serves one customer. The customer asks for a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk alongside the petrol. When walking away from paying, the girl reminds the driver he’s forgotten his chocolate. The customer turns around and smiles, and the girl smiles back.

“Love you Dad,” says the girl revealing the father/daughter relationship.

Garage is part of Cadbury’s ongoing series that show small moments of generosity have an emotional impact.

“There’s a glass and a half in every one,” is the ongoing tagline for the chocolatiers. This short spot is the perfect warm cup of tea in today’s world.